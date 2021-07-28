NCSHP: Investigation continues in I-95 crash that left one man dead

July 28, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol continues to investigate a Monday crash on Interstate 95 that left a 50-year-old Vermont man dead.

The crash happened about 10:40 p.m. about 1.5 miles south of Lumberton and .6 miles south of McDonald Road, according to Sgt. H.P. Locklear, of the State Highway Patrol.

Dimitri N. Boytchev, of Williston, Vermont, died after the 2013 Volkswagon passenger car he was driving was struck head-on while traveling in a northbound lane, Locklear said.

His vehicle was struck when a 2020 Kia passenger vehicle operated by 36-year-old Adrian Styers, of Rowland, and traveling in the left southbound lane sideswiped a 2015 Kenworth tractor-trailer to its right. Styers’ vehicle then ran off the road to the left, traveled through the median and struck Boytchev’s vehicle, Locklear said.

Styers’ vehicle ran off the road to the left and came to rest facing northeast. Boytchev’s vehicle ran off the road to the right and struck a ditch. Boytchev was pronounced dead at the scene, Locklear said.

Styers suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, South Carolina, for treatment of his injuries, Locklear said. There was no update on his condition Wednesday afternoon.

Tractor-trailer driver Romeo Antonio Martinez, of Bowie, Maryland, was not injured in the crash.

“Speed is not listed as a factor,” Locklear said of the crash report completed by the NCSHP.

Locklear said results of alcohol and drug tests are pending for Styers. Charges also were pending in the case Wednesday afternoon.

The Robesonian will update this story as more information becomes available.