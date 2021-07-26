Jury finds Lumberton man not guilty in shooting death

Jessica Horne Staff writer

    LUMBERTON — A jury on Monday found a 29-year-old Lumberton man not guilty of murder, a charge stemming from a March 2013 robbery that left one person dead and another critically injured.

    Shilec Rothwell, of 3587 Dallas Road, was found not guilty in the shooting death of 61-year-old Willie Manning, of 135 Stealth Drive in Maxton. A second person, Daniel McLaughlin, of the same address, was shot during the home invasion and testified Monday.

    “The jury came back not guilty,” Robeson County District Attorney Matt Scott said.

    “He was tried before COVID,” Scott added. “It was a hung jury, and he was tried again.”

    Rothwell was charged in 2013 with attempted first-degree murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflicting serious bodily injury, felonious breaking and entering, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

    Ken Sealey, who was sheriff at the time of the case, said McLaughlin answered the door to find Rothwell, who asked for gasoline. Sealey said McLaughlin was in the kitchen looking for a container to hold the gasoline when Rothwell broke into the home and shots were fired.

