Crime report

July 22, 2021 Robesonian News 0

Larry Saunders reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an armed robbery that occurred on Russell Road in Shannon.

The following break-ins were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Ronnie McLean, Childrens Road, Red Springs; and James Goins, Molly’s Bay Road, Maxton.

Gary Jacobs reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of a vehicle theft that occurred on Rose Drive in Maxton.