Fayetteville man dies in Sunday motorcycle crash

July 19, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Jessica Horne Staff writer

LUMBERTON — A 32-year-old Fayetteville man died Sunday in a motorcycle crash near Interstate 95.

The crash took place about 3:55 p.m. on West Fifth Street Extension, about 282 feet east of I-95, according to Lumberton police Maj. Tommy Barnes.

John McNeil Jr. died after the 2006 Suzuki motorcycle he was operating “at a high rate of speed” ran off the roadway to the right and overturned, Barnes said. McNeil was thrown from the motorcycle before colliding with several fence posts. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

McNeil was pronounced dead at the scene, Barnes said.

Speed is considered to be a factor in the crash, according to the police major. The speed limit in the area is 45 mph.

“It’s estimated that he was traveling about 100 mph,” Barnes said.

Impairment is unknown, but a toxicology report is pending in the case, he said.

