Bridge replacement work to keep section of Bloomingdale Road closed until Dec. 31

July 14, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Jessica Horne Staff writer
Crews began work Monday to replace the bridge on Bloomingdale Road in Orrum. The work is expected to last through Dec. 31.

Crews began work Monday to replace the bridge on Bloomingdale Road in Orrum. The work is expected to last through Dec. 31.

<p>Barksdale</p>

Barksdale

Related Articles

    ORRUM — Residents and motorists planning to travel along Bloomingdale Road should plan an alternate route when nearing the bridge at Progressive Farm Road because of the bridge replacement project expected to last through the end of December.

    The project was to begin July 6 and end Dec. 31, but the area officially closed Monday for construction work.

    The N.C. Department of Transportation’s Whiteville Resident Office is administering a contract with Lumberton-based Tara Group to replace the bridge, according to Blythe L. Jordan, an NCDOT resident engineer.

    “Bloomingdale Road will be closed for 150 days, as this is a total bridge replacement,” Jordan said in a statement.

    The bridge was built in 1967, and is “deemed functional obsolete,” according to Andrew Barksdale, an NCDOT spokesman.

    The location is one of seven bridges in Bladen, Columbus, Cumberland, Harnett and Robeson counties to be replaced by NCDOT through the end of 2021, according to an department press release in 2019.

    “All of the bridges being replaced are either structurally deficient or functionally obsolete, or both. This means that, while remaining safe for travel, the bridges are increasingly requiring maintenance and road closures, and they no longer meet today’s traffic demands,” according to the release.

    “The new bridges will be delivered using a method, known as Express Design-Build that expedites the design, environmental permitting, land acquisition, utility relocation and the construction. The innovative process saves taxpayer dollars and shortens driving delays for motorists,” according to NCDOT.

    The detour route takes motorists on Indian Swamp Road to Pats Road. From there, they will turn right onto Hardin Farms Road and right again onto Progressive Farm Road before directed to turn left onto Byrd Road. From there, they can take N.C. 130 to Barnes Road to return to Bloomingdale Road.

    Related Articles