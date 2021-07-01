Students complete massage therapy program at RCC

LUMBERTON — Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday during a ceremony at Lumberton Regional Airport that Elkay Manufacturing will be the first tenant of the Lumberton and Robeson County Industrial Park at U.S. 74 and Interstate 95.

“This new facility will start with 20 good-paying jobs over the next two years,” Cooper said. “It’s really exciting to see this happen today.”

The company known for making kitchen sinks also produces faucets, water coolers, drinking fountains, Smartwell Water Delivery Systems, and ezH2O bottle-filling stations. It is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, and employs more than 2,400 employees worldwide at 28 locations across the United States, China and Mexico, according to the governor’s office.

The Lumberton site, which has been operating in the city for more than 40 years, is a central production hub for the Eastern United States, according to the governor’s office. The business located on Caton Road will be moved to the industrial park and act as an anchor tenant for the park.

The move will happen sometime in 2022, said Ken Blazer, director of Elkay’s Global Distribution and Logistics. The location in the industrial park will add the additional 20 jobs over time. The current facility employs about 25 people.

“We are blessed to be experiencing a period of significant business growth, with much of this product manufactured right here in our Lumberton facility,” Blazer said in a statement. “In order to support this expansion, we are moving our distribution function from the Lumberton facility to this new location, freeing up space for additional manufacturing capacity. Once the new distribution site is operational, we expect to be able to add manufacturing and distribution roles to our workforce to support our five-year growth strategy.”

Blazer said the company received a $50,000 grant from the One North Carolina Fund to support the expansion.

The OneNC Fund provides local governments with financial assistance to help create jobs and draw investments, according to the governor’s office. Companies must meet “job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment.” All OneNC grants require a match from local governments.

“Elkay is excited about this generous investment from the state of North Carolina. We view this grant as a vote of confidence in our continued engagement in Lumberton and Robeson County,” Blazer said.

“We are humbled, proud and grateful for the trust the state, county and city has placed in us and we are thrilled to play a part in the region’s continued success and future expansion,” he added.

Though wages vary, the new jobs have an average salary of $48,960, and the county’s annual wage is $33,454, according to the governor’s office.

“Once the project’s new jobs are in place, the local region will benefit from a nearly $1 million payroll impact in the community, each and every year,” according to the governor’s office.

Gov. Cooper also presented Blazer a commemorative plate embossed with the state seal and motto to welcome the business into the industrial park.

“I think you already know that the people of Lumberton, Robeson County and North Carolina, we are who we say we are. We welcome you with this new facility. We are so excited that you are here today,” Cooper said.

The project still is in the planning phases and much needs to be done, including adding utilities and infrastructure, Blazer said.

“You know, it’s a big deal when the governor comes to my town,” Lumberton Mayor Bruce Davis said.

“It seems like every time we get through one crisis, I have to call him again, but he is always there … We’re here today because the city and the county leaders had a vision, a vision that’s been in the works for several years, a vision that’s going to become a reality as we’re here today,” Davis said.

The state has invested a $3,745,640 grant in the industrial park. The North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority approved the grant through the Industrial Development Fund – Utility Account, and the award was announced in December.

State Rep. Charles Graham, of Lumberton, was in attendance, and shared a statement in a press release from the governor’s office.

“Elkay is an important employer in our region and has been a longtime employer in Robeson County for many years. It is great to see them expand,” Graham said. “These new jobs and the company’s investment will bring more prosperity and growth to the area; this is great news for Robeson County.”

“Many people have encouraged Elkay’s expansion and helped develop our new industrial park,” State Sen. Danny Britt said in a statement. “Today we open the first chapter of this new opportunity, for both Elkay and for the people of Robeson County and the surrounding area.”

Britt was unable to attend the event because the N.C. General Assembly was in session, but sent a representative from his office.

Also after the ceremony, Lumberton city and Robeson County officials, including some city council members and county commissioners, took part in a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the airport’s new terminal. The new terminal has been in the making for at least five years. Construction began in April 2019.

“I promise you this is only the first,” said Faline Dial, chair of the Robeson County Board of Commissioners. “The best is yet to come for our county.”