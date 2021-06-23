Sheriff’s Office personnel make narcotics arrest outside drug rehabilitation center

LUMBERTON — A Parkton man was arrested Tuesday after a loitering complaint led to an investigation and the discovery of narcotics and a firearm.

David L. Graham, 37, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell and/or deliver cocaine, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Graham was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond.

Members of the newly developed Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Diversion Division and Community Impact Team arrested an individual after complaints were received of a suspicious person loitering in the area of a drug rehabilitation center, according to the RCSO. During the investigation and search, a quantity of cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a firearm were located and seized.

“This is an absolute despicable act to take advantage of the addicted at a location in which they sought help in fighting the devil,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. “Then the devil himself shows up at the doorsteps of a rehabilitation center with no regard for the human being while only being concerned with profits.

“When this complaint first came into our Drug Diversion Division, I was hoping this was a sick joke. Great investigative work has now led to this arrest for an unbelievable act that I hope and pray leads to stiff justice being served.”

The investigation is ongoing. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted with the investigation.

Anyone with more information or any information regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at 910-671-3191.