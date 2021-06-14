RCC cancels board of trustees meeting because of technical difficulties

June 14, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robeson Community College board of trustees meeting scheduled to begin Monday at 6 p.m. via Zoom was cancelled because of technical difficulties and will be rescheduled for later this week.

A notice will be sent out Tuesday detailing when the rescheduled meeting will occur, according to Cheryl Hemric, the college’s Public Information officer.

Items on the agenda to be considered include an interim fiscal year 2021-22 budget and a Practical Nursing Program expansion.