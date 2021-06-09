County seeks information about internet service

June 9, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Robeson County is asking residents to take a survey and help county leaders bring them better internet service. Among the information being sought is whether or not residents have internet service; if they have broadband; internet service speed; satisfaction level with their internet service; and if residents believe they are paying too much for their internet service. Courtesy image

Robeson County is asking residents to take a survey and help county leaders bring them better internet service. Among the information being sought is whether or not residents have internet service; if they have broadband; internet service speed; satisfaction level with their internet service; and if residents believe they are paying too much for their internet service.

Courtesy image

Robeson County is asking residents to take a survey and help county leaders bring them better internet service. Among the information being sought is whether or not residents have internet service; if they have broadband; internet service speed; satisfaction level with their internet service; and if residents believe they are paying too much for their internet service.