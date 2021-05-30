St. Pauls police seek help in locating subject wanted in shooting of man

May 30, 2021
Staff report
Charles Anthony Cook, also known as “Big Charles,” is being sought by the St. Pauls Police Department. Cook, whose last known address was Pepper Drive in Lumberton, is wanted in relation to a shooting that took place Sunday night. Courtesy photo | St. Pauls Police Department

ST PAULS — The police department here is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of a man believed to have been involved in the shooting of a man Saturday night.

Being sought by the police is Charles Anthony Cook, also known as “Big Charles,” according to the St. Pauls Police Department. Cook is 34 years old, with a last known address of Pepper Drive in Lumberton. He is also known to stay at the Foxridge Apartments in St. Pauls. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

The shooting took place at about 11:05 p.m. at the St. Pauls Mobile Home Park, according to the SPPD. Cook left the scene driving a black, four-door vehicle with black and silver rims.

Anyone with information on Cook’s whereabouts or on the shooting should call Detective Bradley Rountree or Lt. Michael Seago at 910-865-5155.

The Robesonian will update this story as more information becomes available.