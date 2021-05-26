Traffic stop on I-95 leads to arrest of Shannon man

LUMBERTON — The Robeson Early College High School Class of 2021 was left with life lessons and memories at the conclusion Wednesday of the first Public School of Robeson County high school graduation of the year.

During the ceremony that took place outdoors at Robeson Community College, Principal Christopher Clark presented 50 Early College High School graduates with diplomas. Thirty-three of the graduates also earned Associate of Science, Associate of Arts or Associate of Applied Science degrees from RCC.

“The class of 2021, you are all special today,” Clark said.

Craig Lowry, PSRC school board chairman, asked parents and guardians to close their eyes and think of the day 12, 13 or 14 years ago, when they were sending their child off to kindergarten or prekindergarten and they were “scared to death.” A few seconds later he told them to open their eyes.

“Look where they are today,” Lowry said. “It happened about that quickly. It moves fast. Life moves fast. The next few year will move fast.”

Graduating senior Brianna Gray felt the speed and shared the memories she and her classmates have accumulated over the past five years, some of which included tough teachers and assignments, exciting school trips, and the difficulties associated with adjusting to remote learning during the pandemic.

“Today is a bridge that we’ve all been looking forward to for the past five years,” Gray said. “Five years sounds like a long time but it has really flown by faster than I thought it would. So much has happened in these five years, it can be hard to remember sometimes.

“Our class hasn’t been very dramatic, but we will always be remembered as one of the graduating classes that was affected by the pandemic.”

County public schools Superintendent Freddie Williamson told the graduates to stand and thank their parents, grandparents and guardians for all they have overcome to get where they are today.

“You have overcome many challenges along the way and here you are today ready to graduate and enter into a second chapter of your life and that’s what it is, another chapter of your life,” Williamson said. “The next chapter will require some things from you as the first chapter did.”

These requirements are to continue to develop one’s self, remain disciplined, allow people to help along the way and to remain dedicated.

“You do not have to figure out life,” he said. “The Bible says this, ‘In all your ways acknowledge Him and He will direct your path.’”

Seniors Emma Meeks shared the inspirational poem titled “It Couldn’t Be Done” by Edgar Albert Guest, and Savanna Locklear sang “I Hope you Dance.”

Melissa Singler, president of RCC, encouraged the graduates who didn’t receive a degree to consider doing so at RCC, with the help of the Longleaf Grant, which assists students financially in earning a community college degree.

“While it may be unusual to share this type of information during a commencement ceremony, you are a unique group of students,” Singler said. “You are already a part of our RCC family, and I want you to stay with us until you meet your goals. You are important to us and you are part of our family.”

Concetta Bullard, the TRIO SSS Project director at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke and former Early College counselor, delivered the commencement speech to graduates. She left them with three key points to consider while traveling through their next journey.

The first was that it is OK to not have a plan for what is next.

“Some of you may be going to college, some of you may have a job offer, some of you may be going to the military, some of you may have now idea what you’re going to do after today but I do want to tell you that is perfectly fine. That is perfectly fine. You do not have to have everything figured out,” Bullard said. “I am 33 years old and I still don’t have life figured out.”

The second point was that life will come with an onslaught of difficulties.

“Life has a tendency of throwing you some oddballs that you don’t really know how to navigate at the moment,” she said. “If you are a praying person like I am, you can get through it. You have a support system of family, of your friends, you can get through whatever life throws at you.”

But on the bright side, and Bullard’s final point, life has a lot of “beautiful” moments to offer.

“Whatever it may be, life does give you some very, very beautiful moments, and I think that what I have learned is to embrace those moments,” she said. “I wish I would have learned earlier to just embrace those beautiful moments.”