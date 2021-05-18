Video post on social media sparks SBI-aided investigation of ‘police brutality’ claim

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution on Monday to join statewide litigation geared toward fighting the opioid epidemic.

After coming out of closed session, the commissioners unanimously voted to approve the resolution to make Robeson County a signatory of the North Carolina Memorandum of Agreement, which governs how North Carolina would use the proceeds of any future national settlement or bankruptcy resolution involving drug distributors Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen, and opioid manufacturers Johnson & Johnson and Purdue Pharma.

The agreement was unveiled in April by state Attorney General Josh Stein and the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners. Robeson County joins more than 76 county governments and eight municipalities in North Carolina in the agreement.

“Everyone knows a family in Robeson County that has suffered a loss, often times the death of a family member,” Robeson County Board of Commissioners Chair Faline Dial said. “This settlement agreement is a good start to righting the terrible wrongs done by the manufacturers and distributors of these drugs.”

Funds from the national settlement, which has not been finalized, will be allocated in such a way that 15% would go to the state and would be appropriated by the General Assembly to address the epidemic, and 80% to all 100 counties and 17 municipalities, according to NCACC. Five percent of the funds will be put into an incentive fund to help motivate counties and large- and medium-size municipalities to sign the agreement.

Potential settlements could bring into the state $850 million over an 18-year period, according to the release. Dial said Robeson County could receive as much as $9 million.

In other business, the county Board of Commissioners approved a resolution establishing a nonprofit geared toward increasing the number of public housing units in the county. Acting as the county’s Housing Authority Board, the commissioners voted to establish Robeson County Housing Corporation, which will be labeled as a 5013c.

The Robeson County Housing Authority currently has 767 people on its waiting list to receive housing, according to Niakeya Jones Cooper, Robeson County Housing Authority executive director.

In 1996, the federal government eliminated the Public Housing Development Fund, which was one of the primary vehicles for development. Cooper said the establishment of a nonprofit affiliate will allow the county’s Housing Authority to act more like a private housing developer and acquire property on the private market.

It also will open the door to funding sources.

“In order for her to move forward in getting this funding that she (Cooper) needs, we have to first take this first step,” County Attorney Robert Davis said.

In other Housing Authority news, Cooper told board members that the department has been granted $1,520,000 from the Lead-Based Paint Capitol Fund Program to evaluate and reduce lead-based paint hazards in public housing. The fund is part of $51.4 million distributed to 25 public housing agencies throughout the United States by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Also on Monday, David Richardson, director of Lumber River Council of Government, told the commissioners that the LRCOG soon will launch a broadband assessment to gather data to identify undeserved homes and businesses based on their direct input. The assessment will include a campaign to survey residents about their access to broadband, which will in turn help identify infrastructure that would represent potential broadband expansion platforms.

“The data right now, it doesn’t exist,” Richardson said. “It’s not there. It’s not reliable.”

In other business, the commissioners declared the month of May Recovery Court Month.

“Drug courts have been shown to not only change people’s lives, it has shown to have reduce crime in the communities in which they are present,” Robeson County District Attorney Matt Scott said. “We are finding people who are criminally involved in our justice system, who have an addiction problem, and its a problem that has affected — I’m sure — every one of our lives, who have been the revolving door in our judicial system for years because of the substance abuse problem. We’re addressing that successfully.”

The commissioners also:

— Approved a request from Zack Investments to rezone a 0.84-acres tract of land on N.C. 71 near Maxton from an R-A Residential Agricultural District to a C-1 Neighborhood Commercial District to allow for office rental space. The decision was made after holding a public hearing on the matter.

— Approved a request to issue a special use permit to Conway & Conway Transportation Inc., whose owners want to establish a trucking and towing transportation services company in an R-A Residential Agricultural District. The property is 5.86 acres in size and is located on Thumper Road near Parkton.

— Approved two resolutions; one recognizing COVID-19 frontline workers and the other recognizing law enforcement personnel with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Robeson County municipal police departments and other law agencies across the nation.

— Voted to reappoint nine members to the Lumber River Workforce Development Board after their terms expired. The reinstated members are Kelly Lowry, James Taylor, Jamie Woodell, Roderick Locklear, Kimberly Futrell, and Carolyn Robinson, whose terms will end June 30, 2023; and Denise McCoy, Channing Jones, and Peggy Hunt Davis, whose terms will end June 30, 2024.

— Voted to reappoint Cheryl Powell to another six-year term on the Robeson County Public Library board of trustees.