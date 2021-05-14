Putting flowers to bed

Mary K. Hardee gets to work Friday on one of the flower beds outside her home on 13th Street in Lumberton. Hardee built the flower bed herself and stuffed it with dahlias, cana lillies, gerbera daisies and geraniums. Hardee said the addition of geraniums has resulted in frequent visits from hummingbirds. Tomeka Sinclair | The Robesonian

