House approves bill to prohibitshackling of pregnant inmates

LUMBERTON — Investigations into more than 30 missing person cases continue in Robeson County, and the wife of one missing man will not stop speaking out until she finds answers.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating 17 missing person cases. One of those is the case of Billy Gene Hammonds, who was 36 years old when he was last seen about 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 26, 2016. Billy Gene went to visit his mother on Pinwheel Circle in Lumberton. He said he’d be back in 30 minutes.

“He never showed up after that,” said Pamela Hammonds, his wife.

Billy Gene’s sister didn’t report him missing until Dec. 9, 2016, 13 days after he was seen last.

Pamela was out of state and was notified on Dec. 13 of her husband’s disappearance by his sister.

“I said no, I haven’t heard from him,” Pamela said.

Since then she has taken to social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and has contacted several agencies seeking answers.

“You name it, I’ve done it,” Pamela said.

On Dec. 13, 2016, police searched for Billy Gene on Snake Road in Lumberton, Pamela previously told The Robesonian. Investigators found a bloody shoe, but could not link it to Billy Gene.

Pamela asks people to “break the silence” and help solve the case. Pamela said she will not give up on her husband’s case. She describes him as a funny and great person, who battled with drug addiction.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Damien McLean described Hammonds’ case as “very active,” with investigators crossing state lines to find the missing man.

“We have interviewed people throughout the county,” he said.

Investigators have interviewed people as far north as Maine, according to McLean. And the investigation continues.

Billy Gene is described as 6 feet 2 inches tall, 175 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and multiple tattoos. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100.

Abby Lynn Patterson is one of 20 missing people being searched for by the Lumberton Police Department.

Patterson was last seen Sept. 5, 2017, getting into a brown Buick in the area of East Ninth Street in Lumberton, according to the police department. There is a $10,000 reward for information about the location of Patterson.

Patterson’s mother, Samantha Lovette, manages the Find Abby Facebook page, which has more than 4,900 followers.

As many people celebrated Mother’s Day on Sunday, Lovette shared an emotional post on the page.

“I have to live every single day of my life not knowing where you are. My heart has never known this kind of heartache and emptiness. I wasn’t ready for you to be snatched from me and then not know what happened,” the post reads in part.

“There are no words for describing the pain I feel, the pain I feel like I have to block in order to go on day to day. The pain I block to keep me from feeling my heart is literally breaking. My faith is strong and I Know God and my love for you will prevail. We will Find you my sweet Abby!!” Lovette wrote.

Lovette told The Robesonian on Monday that she and Patterson, who was 20 when she disappeared, were very close and communicated often before her disappearance. If Patterson’s phone battery died, she would tell Lovette to prevent her mother from worrying.

“The day she went missing she told me she would be back in a hour, that she was with old high school friends and for me not to worry. After a hour had passed her phone went straight to voicemail. Abby left with someone she trusted. Abby’s plan was to come back home that day,” she said.

Lovette said her daughter “loves life and loves making people laugh.” She also described Patterson as a “free spirit” who can light up a room.

“She has a tattoo of 3 black birds on her shoulder and a large, tan birthmark on the back of her left thigh,” according to a post by Lovette on the Find Abby page.

Law enforcement agencies conducted a search in July 2018 in a pond off Alamac Road but did not locate Patterson.

Interviews continue and additional searches are being conducted, according to Lumberton police officials. A search was conducted about one month ago.

“The family members want the same thing (as police do),” Lumberton Chief of Police Mike McNeill said.

“They haven’t given up, and we haven’t given up,” he added.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation continues to assist in the case. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Patterson is asked to call the FBI at 704-672-6100 or the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins urges the public to reach out to law enforcement agencies and share any information that can lead to the location of missing people.

“It is imperative that anyone with information on these cases speak up,” Wilkins said.

“Imagine a loved one of yours missing and information was being withheld by someone who refuses to disclose the clue that could solve or locate a missing person. Regardless of when it occurred, our office continues to ask for assistance from anyone that can help solve these cases and bring forth closure to a grieving family. Do the right thing and speak out now,” a statement from Wilkins reads in part.