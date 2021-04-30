Big-game Bulldogs

April 30, 2021
LUMBERTON — Local firemen urge county residents to practice fire safety as the county joined other areas in the state under a red flag warning issued Friday by the National Weather Service.
The N.C. Forest Service took to social media Friday to inform residents across the state of the hazards of burning.
“The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for much of the state. A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create dangerous fire behavior. Open burning is NOT advised during a red flag warning,” according to the Forest Service’s Facebook post.
The warning was issued for Robeson County and other areas in the state about 11:20 a.m. Friday. The county’s warning was to remain effective until 7 p.m. Wind speed was predicted to be 10 mph to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph, according to NWS.
March through May is known as spring wildfire season, according to NCFS.
Conditions for fire caused a shift change Friday for Robeson County’s six county rangers, who will work seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. to fight fires if needed, said Robby Freeman, Robeson County ranger. They also remain on call to assist in firefighting after hours. Previous hours were 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with some rangers on call after hours.
Freeman said NCFS had five aircraft at Lumberton Regional Airport on Friday. The aircraft are taken to different areas across the state to help fight fires as an extra resource.
“Yesterday, they were sitting in Wilmington. Today they’re in Lumberton,” he said.
According to N.C. Forest Service’s preliminary reports, 22 wildfires burned 25.3 acres of private and state-owned land in the state on Thursday.
Freeman said peak times for burning are 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. this time of year.
Although there was no official burn ban in place on Friday, the county ranger said that residents should be especially careful until rainfall occurs.
“Hold off on any burning if you can help it,” Freeman said.
Lumberton Fire Battalion Chief Eddie Cox said firefighters were on standby Friday afternoon “just in case things get out of hand.”
Cox said vegetation fires are occurring more frequently in the city when compared to this past year because of dry conditions. In April, the city responded to about 15 vegetation fires, which is five more than recorded in April 2020.
Lumberton requires a burn permit and forbids burning downtown in the city-designated fire limits, according to interim Lumberton Fire Chief Chris West.
“We’re not issuing permits right now because of the red flag (warning),” Cox said.
Fairmont City Fire Chief John “Woody” Woodall said there have been multiple grass or brush fires throughout the county in April. The department has assisted in some calls outside city limits to help its mutual aid partners.
“Over the past month, this county has probably had 20 or 30,” Woodall said.
No burning is allowed inside Fairmont town limits, Woodall said.
Winds and lack of rain have contributed to the fires, he said.
“This wind has been really unusual,” Woodall said.
Woodall encourages farmers to disk up perimeters of land to give them a “fire break” to help stop the spread of possible fires from their land to wooded areas, or vice versa.
Cox said the LFD has responded to two or three calls in recent days after people discarded cigarettes into mulch near businesses, causing the mulch to catch on fire.
“When you discard a cigarette, make sure it’s completely put out,” Woodall said.
Cox also said residents should never to leave a fire unattended. A fire is not out until smoke is not visible, he added.
Residents should also burn debris in a container if necessary, to prevent the spread, according to fire officials.
The American Red Cross also shared fire safety tips on its website.
“The most effective way to protect yourself and your home from fire is to identify and remove fire hazards. Sixty-five percent of home fire deaths occur in homes with no working smoke alarms. During a home fire, working smoke alarms and a fire escape plan that has been practiced regularly can save lives,” according to The American Red Cross.
Fire extinguishers should also be at the ready, and if a fire occurs, “get out, stay out and call 9-1-1,” according to the Red Cross.
“Leave all your things where they are and save yourself. If closed doors or handles are warm or smoke blocks your primary escape route, use your second way out. Never open doors that are warm to the touch. If you must escape through smoke, get low and go under the smoke to your exit. Close doors behind you,” according to the website.
If you are a recovering survivor of a house fire and need assistance, contact The American Red Cross. The Lumberton office is located at 600 W. Fifth St. and can be reached at 910-738-5057. For more information on fire safety tips, visit www.redcross.org.