Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey warns of door-to-door insurance scams

Staff report
RALEIGH — For the third time in the past eight months, North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey is warning residents to be on alert for insurance scams.

The state Insurance Department recently received a report of scam artists going door-to-door claiming to be from the N.C. Department of Insurance. The two NCDOI impostors demanded to speak with the homeowner but would not provide their names, show identification or state the reason for their visit.

Causey reminds everyone that NCDOI employees do not show up at homes unannounced. If there is a reason to go to someone’s residence, NCDOI employees will announce themselves and provide identification. If people are unsure, they can check on the legitimacy of the visit by calling us at 855-408-1212.

“The important thing to remember is NCDOI representatives will never go door-to-door asking for personal information,” Causey said. “If someone is calling or knocking on your door claiming to be from Medicare and asking for your Social Security number or bank information, don’t talk to them, it’s a scam.”

In 2020, Causey alerted North Carolinians of a similar door-to-door scam targeting elderly members of the community.

If anyone has information regarding imposters posing as NCDOI representatives or other suspected fraud, call 919-807-6840 or 855-408-1212.