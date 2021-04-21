Maxton gives town manager job to person who was filling the office on an interim basis

MAXTON — Angela Pitchford was sworn in Tuesday as Maxton’s newest town manager, an office that had been left vacant for four months.
The oath was administered by Mayor Pro Tem Virgil Hutchinson, while former Maxton Mayor Lillie McKoy held the Bible. Town Hall had a full house during Tuesday’s meeting because residents, friends and family came to congratulate Pitchford and to give her a standing ovation.
“I want to thank the council for their confidence and for giving me the opportunity,” Pitchford said. “We have got a lot of work to do in the town of Maxton and I can’t do it alone. It’s gonna be a community effort. I’m going to be reaching out because we got to do this together.”
The town manager position was left vacant after the Board of Commissioners voted Dec. 15, 2020, to terminate Roosevelt Henegan’s contract. Henegan started the job on Aug. 1, 2019.
It took 20 years for Pitchford to work herself up to the managerial role, having served in a variety of roles over the years. She joined the town in 2001, working as an accounting technician. She was promoted to the job of town tax collector more than a decade ago.
Pitchford has been serving as interim town manager for the past four months, while still performing her tax collection duties. She will continue her duties as tax collector until a new accounting technician is worked up to that role.
“Over the past 20 years she has filled a number of administrative positions and on two occasions has served as the interim town manager and tonight will become our new town manager,” Mayor Paul Davis said.
Despite her experience, the job still did not come easy, Davis said.
“She competed with over 40 applicants for this position, and after reviewing resumes, checking references and personal interviews, she was unanimously chosen to become town manager,” Davis said.
Pitchford declined to reveal her salary, citing safety concerns.
In other business, commissioners voted to continue until 10 a.m. April 27 a special budget workshop called for the purpose of discussing pay adjustments for town employees.
The town recently completed a Pay Classification Job Study that consisted of reevaluating all of the town’s staff positions and salaries. Town Finance Officer Myra Tyndall presented the commissioners with recommendations based on a scale developed by the study during a meeting held Tuesday before the commissioners’ regular meeting. However, inconsistent numbers and a “lack of information” pushed commissioners to hold off making any decisions, according to Davis.
“We had hoped to be able to make a decision tonight,” Davis said.
The mayor urged the commissioners to be ready to make a final decision during the April 27 meeting.
“If we want to incorporate this in our budget we need to approve this as soon as possible,” Davis said.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
— Gave the town manager and attorney the green light to begin the process of selling a town-owned property at 307 Florence St.
— Learned that the N.C. Department of Transportation is looking to install handicap curbs on Central, Vann, Wilmington and First streets using money from the Transportation Alternative Program.
— Recognized the Tree Committee for its accomplishment of shepherding the town into its 38th year as a member of the Tree City U.S.A. program. On April 30 the committee will replace a dead tree on Main Street in honor of Arbor Day.
