Lumberton police continue to investigate shooting that left one man hospitalized

Staff report

LUMBERTON — The investigation into a Friday evening shooting near Edgewood Street that left a 21-year-old man hospitalized continues, according to a Monday statement by the Lumberton Police Department.

There was no update on Fuquan Hunt’s condition Monday, according to the Lumberton Police Department. Hunt was taken by private vehicle Friday to UNC Health Southeastern’s medical center for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds, which were not thought to be life-threatening.

Lumberton police were dispatched about 6:05 p.m. to a report of shots fired in the area of Alexander Street near Edgewood Street in Lumberton, according to the police department. While officers responded to the call, they learned Hunt had been dropped off at the medical center by a vehicle that left the hospital.

“Investigators have learned that something transpired between Mr. Hunt and several persons believed to have been on dirt bikes or four-wheelers,” the department’s statement reads in part.

No more information was available early Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Lumberton Police Department Detective’s Division at 910-671-3845.

