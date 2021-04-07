Cause of fire at vacant R.B. Dean Elementary School yet to be determined

Shown is the scene Wednesday at the vacant R.B. Dean Elementary School, at 202 Hooper St. in Maxton, which caught fire in the early morning hours. The cause of the fire was undetermined as of Wednesday afternoon.
Jessica Horne | The Robesonian
Shown is the scene Wednesday at the vacant R.B. Dean Elementary School, at 202 Hooper St. in Maxton, which caught fire in the early morning hours. The cause of the fire was undetermined as of Wednesday afternoon.
Jessica Horne | The Robesonian
Related Articles
MAXTON — The odor of smoke and the sight of ashes floating in puddles remained this morning at the Hooper Street campus of the now vacant R.B. Dean Elementary School after a fire destroyed one of its buildings.
First responders cleared the scene in Maxton about 11:15 a.m. The building was left vacant after the Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education consolidated schools before the start of the 2019-2020 school year as one method of eliminating a $2 million budget deficit.
Communications received a call about a fire at the empty school about 4:45 a.m., and crews were dispatched to the scene, said Stephanie Chavis, county fire marshal and director of Robeson County Emergency Management.
The female caller said she could hear the school’s alarm going off, Chavis said.
“When she looked outside, she could see smoke and flames,” Chavis said.
In video footage Chavis viewed this morning, flames could be seen across the top of the building, which is near the gymnasium and clearly visible from East Baldwin Street. She arrived on scene about 5:15 a.m.
The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, Chavis said. But no foul play or arson is suspected.
Responding to the fire were Queheel Fire Department, City of Laurinburg Fire Department, Smith’s Volunteer Fire Department, Red Springs Fire Department, Maxton Police Department and Pembroke City Fire Department, she said.
The Public Schools of Robeson County is working with an insurance agency to assess damages, said Gordon Burnette, PSRC’s chief communications officer.
“We are in the process of working with the proper authorities to assess the damages to the building and a cost estimate of those damages,” Burnette said in statement.
The Robesonian will update this report as more information becomes available.
Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]