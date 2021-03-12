Fairmont, Maxton commissioners, Lumbee Tribal Council, PSRC school board committee meet next week

March 12, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Three governing boards and the Policy Committee for the Public Schools of Robeson County’s Board of Education are scheduled to meet next week.

The Fairmont and Maxton boards of commissioners are scheduled to meet Tuesday.

Maxton’s commissioners are to meet at 7 p.m. in Town Hall, located at 201 McCaskill Ave.

The town of Fairmont will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. in the Fairmont-South Robeson Heritage Center, located at 207 S. Main St. Members of the public can attend the meeting or watch a livestream on the town’s Facebook page.

Among items to be discussed are a zoning map update and Southeastern Community Action Partnership.

Also on Tuesday, the PSRC Board of Education’s Policy Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. at Central Office, located at 100 Hargrave St. in Lumberton. The meeting can be viewed by the public at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0bLYZIPngns. The agenda includes discussion of the Section 3000 Educational Program.

The Lumbee Tribal Council is scheduled to meet 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The public can view the meeting at https://www.lumbeetribe.com/live-stream.