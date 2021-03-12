Cape Fear Valley Health opens new vaccine clinics

FAYETTEVILLE — Cape Fear Valley Health will have two new clinics open for first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday.

They will be at Hoke Pharmacy, located at 300 Medical Pavilion Drive, Suite 100, in Raeford, and Center Pharmacy, located at 101 Robeson Street, Suite 107, in Fayetteville. Currently, all first-dose vaccine visits are by appointment only at all of Cape Fear Valley Health’s clinics.

The Hoke Pharmacy clinic will offer the Moderna vaccine and is open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Patients who receive the Moderna vaccine must be 18 years or older. As this clinic opens, the clinic at Hoke Hospital will close for first-dose appointments and be open only for second doses.

The Center Pharmacy clinic will offer the Pfizer vaccine and is open Tuesday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for people 16 years old and older, but all patients under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. As this clinic opens, the clinic at Cape Fear Valley Rehabilitation Center Auditorium has closed for first-dose appointments, but remains open for second doses.

To make a first-dose appointment at one of these or other Cape Fear Valley Health vaccine clinics, visit www.capefearvalley.com/covid19. Currently being vaccinated are the following groups: Group 1, which includes health care workers; Group 2, anyone 65 years or older, regardless of health status or living condition; Group 3 – Part 1, pre-K and K-12 essential workers, and Part 2, frontline essential workers; and Group 4, anyone 16-64 years old with one or more high-risk medical conditions for severe disease from COVID-19, people living in close group settings and essential workers.

For more information about who fits into Group 4, visit https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/find-your-spot-take-your-shot/deeper-dive-group-4.

Appointments are not required for second doses at vaccine clinics, but people are asked return to the same location where the first dose was received in order to receive a second dose. Clinics at Cape Fear Valley Rehabilitation Center Auditorium and Hoke Hospital, as well as the Friday E.E. Smith clinic, are no longer participating in first-dose appointments. They are only open to patients who are returning for their second dose.

Below is a full list of Cape Fear Valley Health vaccine clinic locations and hours:

— Cape Fear Valley Rehabilitation Center Auditorium, 1638 Owen Drive, Fayetteville: This clinic offers the Pfizer vaccine. This clinic is offering second doses to those who have already received their first dose at Cape Fear Valley Rehabilitation Center. Second doses may walk in (no appointment required) Tuesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

— Center Pharmacy, 101 Robeson St., Ste. 107, Fayetteville: This clinic offers the Pfizer vaccine. First doses by appointment only: Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

— Health Pavilion North ExpressCare, 6387 Ramsey St., Fayetteville: This clinic offers the Pfizer vaccine. First doses by appointment only: Tuesday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Second doses: May walk in (no appointment required) Tuesday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. NOTE: This clinic will be closed on Friday, March 19, to accommodate a special vaccine clinic at E.E. Smith High School

— Bladen County Hospital, 501 S. Poplar St., Elizabethtown: This clinic offers the Moderna vaccine. First doses by appointment only: Thursdays only, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Second doses: May walk in (no appointment required) Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (No clinic on Monday or Friday; if you are due for a second dose, please come Tuesday through Thursday).

— Hoke Hospital, 210 Medical Pavilion Drive, Raeford: This clinic offers the Moderna vaccine. Beginning Tuesday, March 16, this clinic will only be offering second doses to those who have already received their first dose at Hoke Hospital. First-dose appointments in Hoke County may be made at the Hoke Pharmacy location (details below). Second doses: May walk in (no appointment required Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to noon (No clinic on Monday or Friday).

— Hoke Pharmacy, 300 Medical Pavilion Drive, Ste. 100, Raeford: This clinic offers the Moderna vaccine. First doses by appointment only: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

— E.E. Smith Vaccination Clinic, 1800 Seabrook Road, Fayetteville: This clinic offers the Pfizer Vaccine. E.E. Smith High School on Friday, March 19, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. This special walk-in clinic is being offered for second doses only to those who received their first dose at our E.E. Smith event on Feb. 25 and Feb. 26.