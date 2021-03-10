Rowland commissioners approve new fines for computer gaming violations

March 9, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair News, Top Stories 0
Tomeka Sinclair Staff writer

Related Articles

    ROWLAND — The Board of Commissioners here voted Tuesday to amend a section of the town’s Code of Ordinance that specifies what noncomplying computer gaming establishments will be fined.

    Facilities that do not register with the town or “consciously or purposely” hide computers or violate any other terms of operation will be fined $500 per establishment every day until the business is in compliance, according to section 82.11 of the ordinance. The former section read that failure to comply would result in a fine of $50 per machine per day until the business is in compliance.

    Also Tuesday, the commissioners received an update on Southside-Ashpole Elementary School from James Ellerbe, the Innovative School District superintendent. Southside is the lone member of the state’s ISD, which is tasked with turning around low-performing schools.

    During his presentation, Ellerbe introduced Southside-Ashpole’s interim principal, Tanya Head, to the board.

    “She’s serving as an interim until we can actually go through the process again to find a highly qualified principal for the school, and she’s been doing a fantastic job,” Ellerbe said.

    Students partially returned to in-person learning on March 1 and are using an AB format much like the Public Schools of Robeson County, he said.

    “We are doing an AB week where half the school comes one week and then the other half comes the other week,” Ellerbe said.

    Each group of students has the opportunity to view teachers in the classroom virtually during their week of remote learning, he said. The goal is for the school to return to complete in-person learning before the end of school year.

    Ellerbe invited the commissioners to see updates to the school’s appearance and review safety measures that are being put in place.

    “We want to make sure we have an environment where kids love to come and that it’s clean, safe and it’s a culture for teaching and learning,” Ellerbe said.

    A Rowland resident at Tuesday’s meeting asked if test scores have improved or if there has been any academic growth in the children since the ISD took over the school.

    “We haven’t been able to do any state testing this past year due to COVID, and this upcoming year we will test, but remember we were in a remote learning situation so there might be some modifications with the testing and that data will not be comparable to other data,” Ellerbe said.

    Also during Tuesday’s meeting, the commissioners approved a resolution recognizing three women who have made outstanding contributions to the Town of Rowland in honor of Women’s History Month. The names Joyce Franklin, Betty Hunt and Cassandra Campbell were presented for consideration by Commissioner Jean Love and approved by the full Board.

    Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.

    Related Articles