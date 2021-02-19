NOAA predicts major flooding on the Lumber River at Lumberton

February 19, 2021 Robesonian Breaking News, News, Top Stories 0
Staff report

WILMINGTON — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has forecast major flooding on the Lumber River at Lumberton.

The river is expected to crest just over 20 feet tonight into early Saturday, according to NOAA. At 19 feet, extensive flooding occurs along the river. More than 50 dwellings will be inundated or isolated because of floodwaters and several roads will be closed, especially in the Pines area and Coxs Pond area. Carthage Road may be completely covered with water.

Major flooding also is forecast on the Little Pee Dee River at Galivants Ferry, and the Waccamaw River at Conway. Moderate flooding is forecast on the Pee Dee River at Pee Dee, Lynches River at Effingham, Black River at Kingstree, Black Creek near Quinby, and Northeast Cape Fear River near Burgaw.

Minor Flooding is forecast on the Lumber River at Nichols, Cape Fear River at William O Huske, Cape Fear River at Elizabethtown, Santee River at Jamestown, and the Pee Dee River at Cheraw.

The forecasts were made using observed rainfall through 7 a.m. today and expected rainfall today and tonight, according to NOAA.