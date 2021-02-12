NCDHHS reports first identified case of B.1.351 COVID-19 variant in state

Cohen
RALEIGH — The first case of the B.1.351 variant of COVID-19 has been identified in North Carolina.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported Thursday the variant was identified in a state resident. The B.1.351 variant was first detected in South Africa in October and in the United States in January.
The North Carolina B.1.351 variant case was identified in a sample from an adult in the central part of the state who had not recently traveled, according to NCDHHS. To protect the privacy of the individual, the state health agency declined to release any more identifying information.
The specimen was tested by LabCorp and selected for sequencing as part of a partnership with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to NCDHHS.
North Carolina is the fourth state to report an identified case of B.1.351. As of Tuesday, nine cases of infection with the variant had been identified in residents of South Carolina, Maryland and Virginia.
“Viruses change all the time, and new COVID-19 variants in the state could be seen as the pandemic continues, according to NCDHHS. Data suggest the B.1.351 variant may be more contagious than other variants but does not suggest that it causes more severe illness. Current COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be effective against this and other new variants.
“While we anticipated the arrival of the B.1.351 variant in N.C., it’s a reminder that the fight against COVID-19 is not over. The emergence of variants that are more infectious means it’s more important than ever to do what we know works to slow the spread — wear a mask, wash your hands, wait 6 feet apart, and get vaccinated when it’s your turn,” NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy K. Cohen said.
As of Feb. 10, North Carolina has administered more than 1.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, according to the state health agency. North Carolina’s goal is to vaccinate as many people as quickly and equitably as possible.
Vaccine supply is limited; therefore, all states must vaccinate people in groups. North Carolina is currently vaccinating all people in Groups 1 and 2, which include health care workers, long-term care staff and residents, and people 65 and older. Vaccine eligibility for people in Group 3 will begin Feb. 24 for teachers and child care workers and Mar. 10 for additional front-line essential workers.
Group 4 will include adults at high risk for exposure and increased risk of severe illness, and Group 5 will include everyone. Detailed information about each vaccine group is online at YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov (English) or vacunate.nc.gov (Spanish).
North Carolina’s Modified Stay at Home Order is in effect until at least Feb. 28. This order requires people to stay at home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Businesses including restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, personal care businesses, most retail stores and more are required to close by 10 p.m. In addition, all onsite alcohol consumption sales must end by 9 p.m.