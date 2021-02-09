Monday is deadline to register for Extension virtual workshops

February 9, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center reminds operators of small farms in the area there is still time to sign up for virtual workshops about new production practices and technologies.

Monday is the deadline to register for the Regional Small Farmer Production workshops scheduled for Feb. 22 and 26. The workshops will begin at 9:30 a.m. each day and end about 3 p.m. Extension specialists from N.C. A&T State University and county Extension staff will conduct the workshops.

Topics on Feb. 22 will include High Tunnel Production 101, Sanitation Best Practices to Prevent Contamination, Keeping Your Farm Profitable and Safe During Covid in 2021, and Ergonomics in High Tunnels.

On Feb. 26, topics will include High Tunnel Production 102, Ginger Production Research Updates, The Benefits of Pollinators on the Farm, and Hemp Production and Regulations. Farmers will have the opportunity to register for one or both workshops.

To register for the Feb. 22 workshop, go to http://bit.ly/3o4EGZh. To register for the February 26 workshop, go to http://bit.ly/395wYK9.

For more information or to register for the workshops, please contact Nelson Brownlee, Extension Area Smalls Farms Agent, 910-671-3276, or by e-mail at [email protected]