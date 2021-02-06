United Way of Robeson County changes name to Lumber River United Way

After more than eight years of monthly columns, I’ve decided that this will be my last for The Robesonian. Local newspapers are critically important so I hope that as many of you as possible subscribe. They serve a vital purpose by providing content that cannot be found anywhere else. That content comes from writing that is embedded in the local context. Although I try to keep in touch with Robeson County as much as I can, I moved to Florida in 2016 and it has become increasingly difficult to continue to provide that local context.

This final column is on a general topic, but one for which people living in Robeson County are disproportionately targeted. Someone close to me was recently scammed out of thousands of dollars, so I’d like to outline how that happened so that no one reading this will ever have the same experience.

It started as a message from a close friend on Facebook. Unfortunately, we live in an era now when you cannot trust that anyone who represents herself is actually that person, unless you are staring at their face in person. You will receive emails from companies you regularly do business with, but it didn’t actually come from them. My mother has had several phone calls from a grandchild who ended up in jail and needed money to be bailed out. Thankfully, none of her grandchildren has actually been in jail. The electric company might call you and say you are behind on your payment and that your lights will be turned off tonight if you don’t make a payment over the phone. All of these people are scammers. So, beware anyone who claims to be someone, unless you are seeing them with your own eyes.

Another red flag for a potential scam is that the offer is too good to be true (I’m an African prince and I will pay you $50,000 if you conduct one simple transaction; I’m a government agent and if you give me $2,500 in gift cards, soon you will receive $170,000) or has urgency to it (an email from your friend who is supposedly traveling abroad and has lost his wallet, your lights will be turned off, your grandchild is in prison awaiting bail). Unfortunately, there are no deals as good as these examples. Also, there is no situation so urgent that you cannot call back in 10 minutes after you’ve thought about it and done some checking.

One very simple method to determine the validity of situations is to say that you will call right back. However, don’t call a number they give you. If the caller claims to be from the electric company, call back a number on your bill or on the website. If the caller claims to be from your credit card company, call the number on the back of your card. If the caller claims to be your grandchild in prison, ask for exact details about where they are being held and then google that place and call the number on their website.

Also, you should never provide your credit card number, your bank account information, or gift card details to anyone who called you. Moreover, no valid organization accepts a gift card as a form of payment.

Finally, be aware of anything that isn’t common sense. For example, if they tell you “you cannot call back in 10 minutes, you must deal with this now,” something is wrong. Most of the scammers will not call but will text or email. If you are receiving texts, and ask to speak with the person, if they provide an excuse such as “I recently ruptured my eardrum and can’t use a phone,” something is wrong.

You should definitely report any such scams to legal authorities, but please realize that there is almost no chance of recovering any of your money. Organizations such as AARP also have a hotline you can call about a scam.