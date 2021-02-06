United Way of Robeson County changes name to Lumber River United Way

Staff report

LUMBERTON — United Way of Robeson County has changed its name.

The nonprofit organization announced recently the organization’s official rebrand to Lumber River United Way. In October 2020 the board of directors authorized the creation of a three-county regional United Way. The rebranding started Feb. 1.

“Rebranding to Lumber River United Way enables us to connect with a broader audience, to continue to serve our collective impact, and to better position ourselves to serve underrepresented counties in Southeastern NC,” said Tate Johnson, Lumber River United Way executive director. “This new name ultimately captures who we are today as we create a vibrant region where all our neighbors have access to the resources they need to thrive.”

As the organization rebrands, it will continue to bring people, ideas, and resources to help the counties of Bladen, Hoke and Robeson improve lives and community conditions, according to Lumber River United Way.

“We are excited about our new relationships in Bladen and Hoke counties and we look forward to implementing United Way programs and initiatives and providing financial support to vital partner agency programs in those counties,” said Lisa Bedell, Lumber River United Way board president.

Lumber River United Way brings together people and resources to tackle complex issues and drive sustainable positive change, according to the nonprofit. The organization unites individuals, nonprofits, businesses, and government partners to fight for the health, education, and financial stability of each and every person in every corner of Bladen, Hoke, and Robeson counties.