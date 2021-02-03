250 households in Pembroke receive food from Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeastern North Carolina

LUMBERTON — Communities In Schools of Robeson County has secured a $330,000 grant that will help address adverse childhood experiences or traumas associated with violence, COVID-19 and other natural disasters.

The grant was awarded by the Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust in Winston-Salem, which is geared toward improving the health and quality life of financially disadvantaged residents in North Carolina.

The funding will target childhood traumas by expanding on the preparedness efforts of the Resilient Children Coalition of Robeson County. The Coalition aims to be a community-driven initiative building a sustainable movement to strengthen local organizations’ abilities to protect children’s needs before, during and after a disaster.

“The whole purpose was to build community organizational and individual capacity in areas with low income so that historically marginalized populations could participate in health improvement efforts,” CIS Executive Director Danny Stedman said. “I saw this as a perfect alignment with what we had already been doing with the coalition for the past two years.”

With the help of the grant, the Coalition will be able to continue efforts an additional two years.

“Too often good community work stops when the funding ends,” Stedman said. “This grant will allow us to build on the work of the Coalition and continue to support our children and families who are facing many challenges.”

The coalition is a branch of the Resilient Children/Resilient Communities Initiative, a community-based model of child-focused disaster preparedness, led by the National Center for Disaster Preparedness at Columbia University’s Earth Institute. Currently, the initiative is in its second phase, focusing on post-disaster recovery by learning from the experiences of communities affected by recent hurricanes, including hurricanes Matthew and Florence.

Communities In Schools of Robeson County is serving as the initiative’s implementing partner.

Sylvia Johnson and Cynthia Lowry joined the initiative two years ago as community champions who lead the efforts in Robson County.

“We’ve been working for the last couple years with community leaders within the child-serving areas,” Johnson said.

They include officials with the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina, Lumbee Tribe Boys and Girls Club, Lumberton Visitor’s Bureau, Monarch Mobile Crisis Team, Public Schools of Robeson County, Robeson County Department of Health and Social Services, Robeson County Partnership for Children, Robeson County Emergency Management, Robeson County Health Care Corporation, UNC Health Southeastern, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, Robeson Community College, and Eastpointe.

Johnson said the goal is to assist these organizations with implementing a resiliency plan with children in mind.

“They have some unique needs,” she said. “That was the purpose, to make sure the children were included in the implemented plan.”

The funds also will help implement items from the initiative’s “toolbox,” a resource guide for different kinds of people or organizations that are looking for tools to assist in their preparedness and planning efforts. For example, if one is a teacher or administrator of a school, daycare, etc., then the Child-Serving Institutions portal in the toolbox will have resources for planning, engaging parents and managing a crisis as an organization.

The Community Emergency Planners portal includes tools for emergency managers, health departments, nongovernment organizations supporting disaster response, other similar entities, and anyone supporting emergency or disaster planning at the organizational level. The tools in this portal are focused on communitywide planning, exercises, continuity of operations, and other related guidance. For policymakers, the toolbox contains studies, videos, and other guiding documents to consider when developing policies and programs that impact children in disasters at the local, state or federal levels.

Using the funding to hire an additional community champion who will specifically target the South Lumberton area is also in the works, Stedman said. The area was chosen because it was most affected by hurricanes Matthew and Florence.

“They’re (the champion) going to work with Sylvia and Cindy to help unpack the toolbox and implement it into that portion of the county,” Stedman said.

The Coalition already has held a virtual countywide assimilation on what to be prepared for in the event of a natural disaster.

“We had to redirect the exercise in a way that could show what could happen, where we are at now and how to better prepare for the future,” she said.

“With the funding that we’ve received to kind of address some of these things, this is what we’ve been about. Trying to make sure our child-servicing agencies would begin to think about their plans that are ready. We knew that they already had plans in place that even addressed some of the needs of children, but realizing it might need to go deeper and that it will be ongoing.”