RCC, FSU enter partnership that creates pathway to four-year degree

LUMBERTON — Robeson county residents are mourning the loss of three men in the past week who served in various offices in the county and their communities, including one who was chairman of the Lumbee Tribe.

Lycurous Lowry died Sunday and is being remembered by many as a longtime commissioner of the Robeson County Drainage District, Robeson County Farm Bureau board member and as a farmer.

Lowry was presented commissioner emeritus status in November by Robeson County Board of Commissioners for his more than 50 years of service in the Back Swamp district. He also served as president of Robeson County Farm Bureau for about 41 years, before retiring in 2018.

Robeson County Commissioner Lance Herndon remembers having encounters with Lowry as he grew up working the family farm with his father, and how well Lowry represented the county on a state level as a member of Farm Bureau.

“He made sure, you know, that our needs for our agricultural communities were being heard at the state level,” Herndon said.

“He’ll be sorely missed,” Herndon added. “We certainly are appreciative of what he’s done for our county.”

“He was always an advocate for the Lumbee people and the farmers especially,” said James Locklear, editor of Native Visions Magazine.

He heard many stories from Lowry about his time on his family farm and floods he experienced, including the 1945 Homestead hurricane, which affected his home, Locklear said.

“Drainage was a big thing for him because he had been through some floods,” Locklear said.

The Robeson County Farm Bureau YF&R and Women’s Committee released a statement on Facebook Sunday in memory of Lowry.

“Mr. Lycurous has always been an advocate of agriculture, rural living, and community. He knew no strangers and was usually the most popular (and tallest) person in the room. He farmed and served his community until the very end, and his legacy will live on, but my goodness he will be missed. Well done, Mr. Lycurous and thank you,” the statement reads in part.

Shelena Smith, clerk of Superior Court in Robeson County, also released a statement on Sunday.

“The Office of the Clerk of Superior Court mourns the loss of Mr. Lycurous Lowry. Mr. Lowry was a dedicated servant to Robeson County for many years, sharing his knowledge, time and energy, and we are grateful. His presence and contributions will be greatly missed. I, along with my staff, offer our sincerest condolences to the family,” the statement reads.

The Lumbee Tribe is mourning the loss of former tribal Chairman Paul Brooks Sr., who died Saturday.

“Today our thoughts and prayers are with the family of former Lumbee Tribal Chairman Paul Brooks,” a statement released Sunday by the tribe reads in part.

“Mr. Brooks passed away on Saturday night. Lumbee Tribal Chairman Harvey Godwin Jr. has issued an executive order that flags at all Lumbee Tribal facilities will be lowered to half-staff for 14 days in honor of former Chairman Brooks. Mr. Brooks was the 4th Lumbee Tribal chairman elected by the people. He served the Lumbee Tribe of N.C. from 2011 through 2016. Please remember his family and our Lumbee Tribal community in prayer,” the statement reads.

James Locklear remembers playing softball with Brooks’ son, and writing news stories about Brooks as he served on the Board of Education of the Public Schools of Robeson County. He served as a school board member from 1992 to 2000, and as the board’s chairman in 1995 and 1996.

“He served well on that school board, and they got a lot of things done,” Locklear said.

Brooks served as a member of the Lumbee Regional Development Association in the 1970s. He was appointed a member of the North Carolina Commission of Indian Affairs in 1991 and served as chairman of the commission in 1993. In 2010, Gov. Beverly Perdue appointed Brooks to serve on the board of the state’s Golden LEAF Foundation.

Locklear called Brooks a “pioneer” who worked to represent his people, and help them earn more rights.

“Paul was just always an advocate for the Lumbee people,” Locklear said.

“He loved his people,” he added.

Mark Morse, owner and operator of Chick-fil-A in Lumberton, released a statement about Brooks, calling him warm and personable after Morse partnered with the tribe and provided meals for an event celebrating Lumbee veterans in 2013.

“Now, I’ve had the privilege to employ two of his grandchildren for the past year plus. If I knew nothing else about Paul Brooks, the character, maturity and spirit of these two young people would tell me all I needed to know,” Morse said in a statement released Sunday.

“Thank-you for leaving a lasting legacy in our community, and more importantly in your children and their children. May you rest comfortably with the Savior tonight, Mr. Paul.”

Wyvis Oxendine died Wednesday, but left behind a legacy of service that includes time as a county commissioner, magistrate and an educator in Robeson County.

Oxendine served as a county commissioner from 1982 to 1990, according county administration.

He also served for more than 20 years as an educator, according to his son Wyvis Oxendine Jr.

“He was a talented man,” Locklear said. “He could really sing.”

Oxendine also was a talented athlete.

“He had a contract to play minor league ball for the Twins’ minor league affiliate with his wicked three-digit fastball, but passed it up not knowing they had signed him as he served his country in the Air Force,” Oxendine Jr. said in a statement.

“He lead Prospect High to a championship in basketball, was a proud politician who fought for his community. He was one of the first Native Americans to graduate with a master’s degree from Harvard University (which he was extremely proud of and would remind me of if I ever challenged him that I knew more than him), he was a magistrate, county commissioner, Henry Berry Lowrie award winner, educator and more than all of that he was a father.”

And his father’s memory will live on, Oxendine wrote.

“The stories he shared and subsequent stories shared by those who knew him best, lived on and will continue to live on like ancient myths of legendary folklore similar to tales from Greek mythology and similar literature,” he wrote.