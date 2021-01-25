RCC, FSU enter partnership that creates pathway to four-year degree

Staff report
Robeson Community College Vice President for Instruction Patrena Elliott, right, RCC President Melissa Singler, center, and V. Scott Lamm, dean of University Transfer and Health Sciences at RCC, recently took part in a ceremony marking the college’s new four-year degree partnership with Fayetteville State University.

LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College has partnered with Fayetteville State University that creates a pathway to a four-year degree.

The partnership allows RCC graduates with an associate degree to complete a four-year degree at FSU online, with the total average “out of pocket” cost of $10,000, including the associate degree.

“We are excited about this new student opportunity, and we thank FSU for their partnership with RCC in our commitment to student success,” said V. Scott Lamm, RCC dean of University Transfer and Health Sciences.

In a continued effort to seek growth, RCC looks for partnerships with four-year universities to provide RCC graduates’ affordable choices and opportunities in higher education.

“Many of our students desire to further their education beyond their associates close to home,” said Patrena Elliott, RCC vice president for Instruction. “Depending on their program choice, some seek out online degree programs.”

The college’s collaboration with FSU provides an additional and affordable pathway for them, she said.

To participate in this program, students must be a North Carolina resident and have filled out a Free Application for Federal Student Aid application each year.

“We are excited about the 10K Degree Pathway partnership with Fayetteville State University. It is yet another tool available to RCC students wishing to complete their bachelor’s degree online. This option will save students both time and money while supporting their future academic and career success,” said Melissa Singler, RCC president.

Robeson Community College and FSU recently held a virtual check-signing event to signify the new relationship between the colleges.

“This partnership creates a pathway for North Carolinians to follow their dreams and earn a four-year degree regardless of their financial situation. I am extremely proud to be part of the solution,” said Dr. Lee Brown, interim provost and vice chancellor for Academic Affairs at Fayetteville State University.

For more information on this program or other programs at RCC, go to www.robeson.edu.