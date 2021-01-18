Cape Fear opens an additional COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Health Pavilion North

FAYETTEVILLE — Cape Fear Valley Health has added an additional vaccine clinic at its Health Pavilion North location.
The clinic, which opens Wednesday, will be inside the ExpressCare clinic location located at 6387 Ramsey St. in Fayetteville. Going forward, the clinic will be open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. For the first week, the clinic is available to people who schedule appointments only at www.capefearvalley.com/COVID19. Cape Fear administrators will evaluate to determine if the clinic can accommodate walk-ins after the first week of operation.
Cape Fear currently is offering vaccinations to health care workers and members of the public who are ages 65 and older. Appointments may be scheduled for people who live in Cumberland or Bladen County. A limited supply of doses for walk-ins is available for individuals who do not live in one of those counties, according to Cape Fear.
Cape Fear’s vaccination clinic hours, for employees and the public, are:
— Cape Fear Valley Rehabilitation Center Auditorium: Tuesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those who schedule appointments at www.capefearvalley.com/COVID19 will be given priority here, but walk-ins are welcome, as supply allows.
— Cape Fear Valley Health Pavilion North (HPN) at ExpressCare: Tuesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Through Friday, the HPN vaccine clinic will serve those with appointments only, which are available at www.capefearvalley.com/COVID19.
— Bladen County Hospital: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those who schedule appointments at www.capefearvalley.com/COVID19 will be given priority here, but walk-ins are welcome, as supply allows.
— Hoke Hospital: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Through Friday, Hoke will serve those with appointments only. Starting Jan. 26, the Hoke clinic will be a walk-in clinic only, which allows individuals to remain in their vehicles until called.