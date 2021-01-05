State chief justice names McIntyre District Court chief judge

McIntyre

RALEIGH — Angelica Chavis McIntyre was appointed chief District Court judge for Robeson County on Tuesday by the chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court.

“Judge McIntyre’s appointment is based on her professional reputation and collaborative work with local stakeholders,” Chief Justice Paul Newby said. “I have no doubt she will continue to serve her community well in her new capacity.”

The appointment made history. McIntyre, 29, becomes the first American Indian female chief District Court judge in the State of North Carolina.

McIntyre wrote in a Facebook post, “It is an honor to be appointed to this position by Chief Justice Newby. I look forward to working with the public, our law enforcement, the District Attorney’s Office, Public Defender’s Office, as well as all members of the bar, Clerk’s office, and the judiciary to help foster more efficient, fair, and just district courts throughout Robeson County.”

McIntyre replaces Judge Judith Milsap Daniels. According to State of North Carolina public records, Daniels’ date of separation from state employment was Saturday. She was first hired as an assistant district attorney on March 1, 1985.

Daniels received her undergraduate degree in political science and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Law in the mid-80s. She also served as a staff attorney for Lumbee River Legal Services and worked in the Cumberland and Robeson County offices. In 1992, Daniels returned to Robeson County to live and join the local District Attorney’s Office as an assistant district attorney.

Daniels was only the second woman to serve on the bench, following only Judge Adelaide Behan, and was the third African American to ever serve.

In 2018, Daniels was appointed by State Supreme Court Justice Mark Martin to be chief District Court judge effective July 6. Daniels replaced Judge J. Stanley Carmical, who assumed his duties as special Superior Court judge on July 9, 2018.

She was the first woman in the District 16B leadership role.

“It was an honor to work with Judge Daniels,” McIntyre said. “She leaves our county and state with a legacy of service, and for that we are all grateful. We all wish her the best in this next chapter of her life.”

McIntyre was elected to the District Court bench in November 2018. She was an assistant district attorney before being elected to serve as a District Court judge.

Judge McIntyre received her undergraduate degree from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke and her law degree from the Campbell University School of Law.