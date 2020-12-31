County commissioners, governing panels for Pembroke, Red Springs are to meet next week

December 31, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Three governing boards have scheduled meetings next week.

The Robeson County Board of Commissioners meets 6 p.m. Monday via teleconference. Information on how the public can access the teleconference was not available by The Robesonian’s Thursday deadline.

People interested in participating in the Public Comments section of the meeting must email comments to [email protected] before 3 p.m. Monday. Comments should include a full name and must be limited to 500 words or less.

Also on Monday, Pembroke Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. at Town Hall, which is located on 100 Union Chapel Road.

For more information regarding the meeting, call 910-521-9758.

The Red Springs Board of Commissioners is to meet 7 p.m. Tuesday in Town Hall. Members of the public can view a Facebook livestream of the meeting by clicking the following link: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100012460697892.

For more information, call Town Clerk Barbara McColl at 910-843-5849.