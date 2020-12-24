Sheriff’s Office seeks man for theft of Christmas inflatable decoration

Staff report
LUMBERTON — As of Christmas Eve, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office was looking for a man wanted for stealing a Christmas inflatable decoration.

Jamie M. Bostic, 39, of Lumberton, was wanted in connection with the Dec. 18 theft of a Christmas inflatable from a home on Rennert Road, outside Lumberton city limits, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. Bostic was charged with one count of misdemeanor larceny.

The Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook a photo taken from a video recording of the theft. In the image, a man thought to be Bostic can be seen with the Christmas decoration.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bostic should call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.