Pet of the week

November 20, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Bo is available for adoption at the Robeson County Humane Society. He is a sweet, older Boxer who has had his vaccines. He lived in a home for 10 years and then was surrendered to the Humane Society through no fault of his own. Bo loves attention and likes to “talk” to you. Call 910-738-8282 or send an email to rchsfriendsforlife@gmail.com for an adoption application or to schedule a visit. Applications also can be obtained from the Humane Society’s website at: <a data-auth="NotApplicable" href="http://robesoncountyhumanesociety.org/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">robesoncountyhumanesociety.org</a>. The Humane Society is located at 3180 West Fifth St. in Lumberton. Courtesy photo | Robeson County Humane Society

Courtesy photo | Robeson County Humane Society

