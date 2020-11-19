Lumberton man faces multiple criminal charges

November 18, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
LUMBERTON — A Lumberton man was jailed on multiple criminal charges after a local residence was searched by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office personnel.

Daniel A Brooks, 26, was arrested Tuesday and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of cocaine, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Brooks was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $300,000 secured bond.

Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division, Community Impact Team and SWAT operators executed a search warrant Tuesday at 4796 U.S. 74 West in Lumberton. During the search a quantity of fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana, firearms and drug paraphernalia were found and seized.

Anyone with more information about this case or any information regarding weapon violations and drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at 910-671-3191.