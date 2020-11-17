Robeson County school board hires new superintendent

LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education voted Monday to hire Freddie Williamson as its new superintendent.

The unanimous decision came after a four-hour closed session during the reconvening of the board’s regular meeting of Nov. 10.

Williamson, who has served as superintendent of Hoke County Schools for 15 years, was given a four-year contract that carries a salary of $200,000 a year.

“Thank you for your vote of confidence,” Williamson told the Education Board members Monday. “I’m excited. I’ve always had a strong desire to serve in Robeson County, so thank you for that opportunity. I will say to you, it’s a good investment for the students of Robeson County, and I promise you I will work extremely hard to be open and transparent. (I’m) ready to get to work.”

No date was given for when Williamson will start his new job, but board Chairman Craig Lowry said Williamson would likely assume his duties sometime in January. Loistine DeFreece will continue serving as interim superintendent until that time.

DeFreece has been interim since Sept. 8, when the board voted to remove then-Superintendent Shanita Wooten.

Board member Dwayne Smith made the motion to approve Williamson’s hiring, and Vonta Leach seconded.

Before serving as Hoke County superintendent, Williamson worked in Sampson County Schools as a principal, director of Secondary School Education and Accountability, and director of Personnel. He also worked in Scotland County Schools as an associate superintendent of Human Resources, Auxiliary Services and Student Support Services.

Williamson has a doctorate in educational leadership from Fayetteville State University, a master’s in educational leadership and bachelor’s degree in agricultural education from North Carolina A&T State University, and an education specialist degree in educational leadership from East Carolina University.

Williamson’s educational philosophy, according to a PSRC release, is that he believes in “one team, one goal,” working in an aligned management system, building capacity in employees and students, and providing them the opportunities to ready themselves for college, career and life.

“The Public Schools of Robeson County can be a high-functioning organization focused on continuous improvement,” Williamson said in the release. “We must be determined and never be satisfied with being good when great is possible. Students will continue to thrive when they know they are valued, loved, supported, and when they are challenged to excel in academics, character, services, and all aspects of their lives.”

Williamson already has developed a 90-day plan for review, according to the release, though he says this plan is just a plan and subject to change based on feedback.

