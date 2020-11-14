Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help finding Pembroke man reported missing

LUMBERTON — The public’s help is sought in finding an 81-year-old Pembroke who was reported missing Friday evening.

Noah Woods was reported missing by members of his family, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Woods was last seen in the area of Fran’s Place, which is located at 2777 Union Chapel Road in Pembroke. He was last seen driving a grey, 2006 GMC Canyon truck with NC registration plate VZS-6191.

Woods is an American Indian male who is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has black/grey hair and brown eyes.

“Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Woods, who is believed to suffering from a cognitive impairment,” a Sheriff’s Office news release reads in part.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Woods is asked to contact Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.