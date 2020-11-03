Board of Commissioners appoints Dial to RCC governing panel

LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County’s Board of Education approved on Monday a re-entry plan for students in pre-kindergarten through grade three that alternates students in the classroom beginning Jan. 6.

The decision to have half of the students attend in-person classes while the other half participates in remote learning on Mondays through Thursdays, with all students remote learning every Friday was approved during a special-called meeting. The plan calls for students to alternate in-person and remote learning each week. The plan allows parents to opt out and continue to have their children learn remotely.

“We have been tweaking the Public Schools of Robeson County’s re-entry plan, and we understand that to open school safely, it is crucial that we take the necessary measures to limit the spread of COVID-19,” interim Superintendent Loistine DeFreece said.

“The policies and procedures we are working on are fluid and flexible,” she added.

The other option presented consisted of two weeks of face-to-face learning for half of each class, while the other class members engaged in remote learning. Students would rotate every two weeks, with the idea that if one person was exposed to COVID-19, the whole class could have 14 days to identify symptoms and/or quarantine, DeFreece said.

Board member Dwayne Smith and Board Attorney Grady Hunt attended the meeting virtually. Members Brenda Fairley-Ferebee and William Gentry did not attend the meeting. Randy Lawson was in attendance but left early because of a personal emergency.

DeFreece said the school system’s strategies could be “reversed or adapted” depending on virus transmission in the community or schools.

“Our strategies are intended to mitigate, not to eliminate risk,” she said.

The age group was chosen to target students at a prime learning stage and help mitigate COVID-19 spread, the interim superintendent said.

“Those are typically crucial years of a child’s education,” DeFreece said. “That’s a major reason to get those students in school.”

Stephaine Locklear, PSRC Health Services supervisor, shared statistics from the American Academy of Pediatrics that also affected the decision to choose that age group to resume in-person learning first.

“Children younger than 10 may be less likely to become infected and less likely to spread infection to others,” she said.

The county had a positivity rate of about 11% as of Monday, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a rate of 4% to 5%, she said.

Wearing face masks, washing hands, social distancing, cleaning and disinfection, and continuous testing are ways the school system will reduce the risks of COVID-19 spread in the schools, Locklear said.

As of the month of October, 210 staff exposures were reported. Earlier in the month, 12 students were exposed and one positive case was reported.

“That was due to some athletes on campus,” she said.

The school system will consult the county Health Department about whether or not buildings or schools should be closed after a COVID-19 case or cluster, Locklear said.

Students also will have mask breaks, during which they can go outside or spread out to social distance and take off their masks, DeFreece said.

The school system also has ordered 52 handheld cordless disinfectant machines, and has conducted training on the use of the machines for principals and janitors. One more class will be held Nov. 5, said Jimmy Mercer, supervisor of Warehouse/Maintenance Purchasing.

“It’s going to have to be everybody (cleaning),” Mercer said.

“I’m very worried about keeping it sanitary and clean for the staff and the children,” said Linda Emanuel, a school board member.

Mercer also said the HVAC supervisor will travel to schools with a log to make sure the filters are being changed daily at each school.

Robert Guzman, district Transportation, said he is waiting to learn the number of children who will return to school before he can plan bus routes or make transportation plans.

Guzman encourages parents who choose to allow students to continue learning remotely not to change their minds.

“That will put our routes in chaos,” Guzman said.

Surveys will be sent out Tuesday to parents to give the PSRC Transportation department an idea on planning bus routes.

The school system has 260 yellow buses, 39 of which also serve as Wi-Fi hotspots and 20 are used to deliver meals to students. But changes will have to be made to accommodate students, only 23 of which can ride in each bus because of pandemic-related restrictions. Each bus could carry a maximum of 72 students before the pandemic.

“Transportation right now is not going to look like it has in the past,” Guzman said.

Sacrifices in services may be an outcome of providing that needed transportation, he said.

“We’re going to have to shift with Wi-Fi as well to make sure that we get the students in and then mitigate what those services look like afterwards,” Guzman said.

The re-entry plan calls for parents to sign attestation forms that include four health screening questions and to ensure their child does not have a fever before children board buses, he said. Temperature checks will be taken at school. Buses children ride in the morning will be the one they are to ride home.

The school system will begin installing GPS systems on buses starting Monday, he said. The school buses also will be equipped to scan student IDs, which will help in keeping track of students.

Google surveys will be sent out Tuesday to high schools to help teachers plan for End of Course and Career Technical Education tests, which will take place Dec. 14-18.

“Right now there is no (student) waiver available,” said Bobby Locklear, executive director for PSRC’s Testing Center.

“I don’t know who came up with this plan, but that’s pretty stupid on their part. I mean that doesn’t even make sense to assess a child with everything we’ve had going on right now across our county knowing that they’re already in disarray just like teachers are and there’s so much stress put on everybody at this time …,” Dwayne Smith said.

Staffing changes are in place to allow for the addition of substitute teachers who may be needed if some teachers take personal leave in January, after the extension of paid leave ends in December, said Melissa Thompson, assistant superintendent of Human Resources.

She encourages teachers to return to the classroom, and teacher’s assistants to continue to help, even as they are assigned more duties than before.

“We need you to be there for our children,” Thompson said.