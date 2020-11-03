Board of Commissioners appoints Dial to RCC governing panel

Dial
LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Board of Commissioners Monday chose one of their own to serve on the Robeson Community College board of trustees.
Commissioner Faline Dial was appointed to the RCC board during the Board of Commissioners’ regular meeting. She will fill the seat left vacant in October when RCC board Chairman Sammy Cox resigned.
Dial’s appointment was approved with one dissenting vote, cast by Commissioner Pauline Campbell. Campbell, along with commissioners Lance Herndon and Judy Sampson, attended the meeting via teleconference, while the rest of the commissioners were present.
“I do have a strong background in terms of dealing with public education,” Dial said after the meeting. “I have an invested interest in the public school system, where I do work and contract. I have an invested interest in UNCP, our public university, as well. RCC just falls in line with all of those.”
Commissioner Roger Oxendine made the motion to appoint Dial.
“We’ve always had a commissioner on that board, and our last appointment we kind of got away from that, so I felt like we needed another commissioner on the board,” Oxendine said. “When I looked around the board, I thought Ms. Dial was probably the choice. I felt like she’d be a good fit for that board.”
Shirley Stockton, an RCC board of trustees member, was appointed trustees board chair after Cox’s resignation, but Cox’s seat on the board remained vacant until Monday.
The commissioners also reappointed three Robeson County Board of Health members to another term. The appointments of Ashleigh Freeman, Edward Henderson and Tim Ferguson II were unanimously approved.
In other business, the commissioners voted to delay the public hearings regarding several ordinance amendments until their Nov. 16 meeting. The delay will allow the commissioners to hold a workshop Nov. 9 to discuss the proposals.
The Robeson County Planning Board is proposing amendments be made to the county’s ordinances on zoning, watershed, telecommunication towers and subdivisions, and is asking commissioners to adopt a new county ordinance on cemeteries. The amendments are in related to the recently-passed Chapter 160D of the state’s general statutes. Chapter 160D consolidates development regulations, which are currently different for cities and counties, into one statute.
Commissioner David Edge made the motion to delay the public hearings, and Oxendine made the motion to hold the workshop. Both commissioners expressed the desire for a more thorough discussion before any action is taken during a Board of Commissioners meeting.
The subdivision ordinance must be approved by Jan. 1 so the county planning board can continue operations in compliance with state statutes, county Planning Director Dixon Ivey said.
A vote on the Robeson County Community Development Department fee schedule also was tabled until the Nov. 16 meeting because it is related to the ordinance amendments that were tabled.
The commissioners also denied a conditional use permit request made by Nelfy Danilo Morales-Vasquez, who was wanting to build a mechanic and body shop on his property on U.S. Highway 301 North in St. Pauls. Morales-Vasquez was granted a permit to sell cars in September 2019.
The unanimous vote to deny the request came after Pearlean Revels spoke against the request. Revels, who has her own conditional use permit for auto sales on nearby property, said Morales-Vasquez has 10 to 12 cars on the property, more than the five-vehicle allotment in the original permit. Ivey said the property was recently inspected and had no violations regarding the original permit.
Revels also said Morales-Vasquez already has a body shop. He responded that he did previously, but it is on property where he no longer lives. Revels also said Morales-Vasquez burning empty paint cans poses a health risk to neighbors, including one who has breathing problems.
“I do have reservations, with opposition on the front end (on the original application in 2019) and now there’s opposition again,” said Herndon, who made the motion to deny the request and in whose district the property is located.
Asked if he would be more inclined to approve the permit if Morales-Vasquez and Revels worked out their differences, Herndon said that would be a “best-case scenario.”
In other business, the board unanimously approved:
— The consent agenda, which included conforming budget amendments for the Elections, Sheriff, Social Services and Health departments, and a nonconforming budget amendment for the Health Department; resolutions honoring local pastors T.S. Byrd and Sammy Shropshire; and a resolution accepting bids for property on Pinwheel Drive near Allenton.
— Conditional use permits for India Locklear, for placement of a third dwelling on her property on Carla Drive in Alfordsville; and Stevie Freeman, for establishment of a family cemetery on his property on J.R. Road in Alfordsville.
Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]