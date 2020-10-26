Lumberton man faces charges after being arrested in St. Pauls

LUMBERTON — Local law enforcement leaders praised interagency collaboration for the web of security that surrounded Saturday’s rally for President Donald Trump.

More than 3,000 people attended the event, and multiple law enforcement agencies worked together to close roadways and to keep the security operation running smoothly for the arrival of the president.

Lumberton police Chief Mike McNeill said collaboration between agencies made for a safe event.

The Robeson, Bladen, Columbus and Brunswick county sheriff’s offices, State Highway Patrol, St. Pauls and Maxton police departments and the Secret Service were among the agencies providing security for the event. Most of the agencies are mutual aid partners of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

“That was the sweetest thing of them all,” McNeill said. “We couldn’t have pulled it off without having all of those agencies here.”

McNeill and his officers closed intersections inside city limits.

“We blocked the intersections so the motorcade could come through,” McNeill said.

Among the areas closed by the police was N.C. 41 between Starlite Drive and U.S. 74. The section of N.C. 41 was closed from noon to 3 p.m.

Members of the State Highway Patrol blocked areas in Cumberland County, while St. Pauls police and Columbus County deputies closed Exit 31 so Trump could safely make his way down Interstate 95 after deplaning Air Force One in Fayetteville.

St. Pauls police Lt. Michael Seago said he and others assigned to keep Exit 31 closed were in place about 11:30 a.m. and Trump drove through about 12:15 p.m. Officers and deputies stayed at their post until after 2 p.m.

“We made sure that no one went under the bridge at mile marker 31,” Seago said.

Saturday was his first time working during a U.S. president’s visit to Robeson County by a U.S. president, Seago said.

“It’s just great seeing the president going down the road,” he said.

Seago described Saturday as “a great experience” to add to his 27 years in law enforcement, and hopes to be involved in other similar events in the future.

A member of the State Highway Patrol escorted the president’s motorcade, while also relaying information to 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis, who kept others at the fairgrounds informed of the president’s location. Lewis also patrolled areas to make sure they were secured by other state troopers.

“We took intersections and overpasses in Cumberland County,” he said.

Lewis said the “strong working relationships” between agencies is the reason the event went as well as it did.

No collisions resulted from road closures or delays caused by the event, he said.

“All things being said, we came out of this with no complaints,” Lewis said, as he was writing an after-action report Monday describing activities related to Saturday’s rally.

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said the event took a lot of planning and coordination.

“We met at our office with Secret Service a couple of days prior to the visit to finalize everything,” Wilkins said.

Members of Robeson County EMS, Lumberton Police Department and other agencies attended the meeting.

“The entire route from the time the president stepped off of the plane to the point he stepped onto the stage in Lumberton was carefully scrutinized for any potential problem. Obviously we couldn’t take this on alone, so we asked outside agencies to assist, particularly with traffic control along I-95,” he said.

Two dogs with bomb-detecting capabilities from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office were at the rally. Many first responders and local EMS workers also were present.

Some attendees and a state law enforcement officer were affected by the heat, but no serious medical conditions occurred, the sheriff said.

“Everything went as great as I prayed it would … Regardless of one’s political views or choice of candidate, we needed this to end well and the positivity towards the recognition of the Lumbee Tribe was a great way to cap off the event. It’s not every day we see a president come to town,” Wilkins said.

The sheriff did not personally meet Trump, but did wave briefly as he left the event.

And the sheriff took with him Saturday experience he will never forget.

“I was involved with security as a former (Alcohol Law Enforcement) state agent when President Bill Clinton came to Tarboro, N.C., in 1999 after Hurricane Floyd wreaked havoc there,” Wilkins said.

“I was familiar with how the Secret Service worked, but as sheriff, I was up close and personal with the ladies and gentlemen, which will be on the highlights of my career,” he added.