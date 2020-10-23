Crime report

October 23, 2020 Robesonian News 0

Phillip Hammonds reported Friday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an assault by someone armed with a weapon on Peter Road in Red Springs.

The following break-ins were reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

East Coast Electrical Company, Stedman Drive, Maxton; Anita Jones, Columbus Circle, Red Springs; James McGirt, Moores Lane, Lumberton; Mary Ballard, Rennert Road, Shannon; Christopher Chavis, Doe Trail, Lumberton; and Rother Maynor, New Mexico Drive, Red Springs.

Tracie Seals reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that a theft occurred at Horne Camp Road in Fairmont.

The following armed robberies were reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Juvenile, Warwick Mill Road, Lumberton; and Byron Lowery, N.C. 71 North, Maxton.