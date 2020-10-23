President Donald Trump to be at Robeson County Fairgrounds on Saturday

RED SPRINGS — A 46-year-old Red Springs woman died in a house fire Wednesday morning, Red Springs Fire Chief John Ammons said.

First responders were dispatched about 4:38 a.m. to a home at 67 Beck St., the fire chief said. When firefighters arrived at 4:45 a.m., the “single-story wood frame house” was “fully-involved in flames,” Ammons said. Two passenger cars parked in the yard and an RV also were burning.

The vehicles were parked close to the house, and caught fire soon after the house did, he said.

A woman’s body was recovered from the home, and will be sent to the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Raleigh for a positive identification, Red Springs Police Chief Brent Adkins said. The name of the woman will not be released before it is positively identified.

The woman had lived at the home for about a year, with others, Ammons said. She was the only person in the house at the time of the fire.

Jacoby Jacobs, the property owner’s son, suffered minor burn injuries and a cut caused by glass from a window in the RV, Ammons said. Jacobs suffered the cut while helping move the burning vehicle to the street. Jacobs was treated on the scene by Robeson County Emergency Medical Services personnel.

Firefighters were unable to save the home, which also caught fire a few months ago, Adkins said.

“We do know it didn’t have any power in it,” the police chief said.

During the previous fire, the house suffered extensive damage, Fire Chief Ammons said.

“I know they were in the process of trying to put the house back together,” Adkins said.

The house was valued at $37,600, according to county tax records.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation, which is still ongoing, Adkins said.

Also responding to the fire were personnel from the Red Springs Police Department, Shannon Fire Department, Smiths Volunteer Fire Department, Burnt Swamp Philadelphus Fire Department, and the Hoke County-based South Antioch Fire Department.