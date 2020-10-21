Two men in jail for fatal shooting on Quail Run Road

Lewis Floyd

LUMBERTON — Two men are behind bars tonight in connection to a fatal shooting that took place Thursday on Quail Run Road in Lumberton

Curtis A. Floyd, 32, and Darien D. Lewis, 29, both of Lumberton, surrendered today to Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators. Floyd and Lewis are each charged with first-degree murder and felony conspiracy in relation to the death of Raekwon Powell, 25, of Lumberton, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Lewis was placed in the custody of Robeson County Detention Center with no bond for the murder offense and a $100,000 secured bond for the conspiracy offense, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Floyd was jailed in the Detention Center with no bond for the murder offense and a $25,000 secured bond for the conspiracy offense.

At about 4:50 p.m. Thursday, Sheriff’s Office deputies and investigators responded to the 350 block of Quail Run Road in reference to a subject shot. They found Powell beside the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. Lifesaving efforts were attempted by onlookers and Robeson County EMS personnel. Powell was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting was the result of an argument that occurred minutes before the shooting, according to the Sheriff’s Office

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division investigated the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or email [email protected]