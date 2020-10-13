Rowland commissioners say no to Halloween, Veterans Day events

Townsend

ROWLAND — The Board of Commissioners here decided Tuesday to cancel its annual Veterans Day program and any town-sponsored Halloween activities.

The decision was made after Town Clerk David Townsend asked what the town’s stance was on holding events this holiday season. The town typically holds a Veterans Day program that includes a speaker who is a veteran and a luncheon. The event typically draws about 100 people to the Historic Train Depot each year.

“It has really done well over the years,” Townsend said. “It has become one of our biggest events.”

Mayor Michelle Shooter suggested filming interviews with local veterans and publishing them on the town’s Facebook page as an alternative.

“I think we have to be creative and still try to do things,” Shooter said. “People need a little pick-me-up.”

The mayor asked if the town would be interested in holding a Halloween trunk or treat event.

“I had one person who contacted me, and she said ‘If we can get food through a window why can’t we hand out candy to kids?’” Shooter said. “I said I’ll bring it up to the board and we’ll see.’”

The commissioners did not agree. They decided to leave Halloween events in the hands of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, which is teaming up with local fire departments, first responders and other agencies to stage a countywide Trunk or Treat event.

“We’ve had quite a few cases (COVID-19) in Rowland,” Commissioner Jean Love said. “I don’t support us having any kind of activities at this time.

“No use in me kidding you. I’m scared, and I’m an old lady.”

Commissioner Paul Hunt backed up Love’s comments.

“I feel the same way,” he said.

Also Tuesday, the commissioners agreed to limit decisions on action items to one meeting a month, and that being the regular town business meeting held the second Tuesday of each month.

The second meeting held the fourth Wednesday of every month is considered a workshop meeting, but action has been taken at the meeting in the past. Townsend said the workshop will now be used solely for the discussion of issues among the Board of Commissioners members.

“We’ve got a lot of issues going on, zoning issues, we’ve got some contracts coming up, we’ve got budget numbers and expenses,” Townsend said. “It’s a whole lot better to do it in the workshop.”

After Tuesday’s meeting, the commissioners and residents who attended the meeting were introduced to the newest member of the Rowland Police Department, Siga, a 3-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer. Siga was donated by a private canine training facility in North Carolina and is trained to sniff out narcotics, police Chief Hubert Graham said.

Graham also told the commissioners that next week he will be picking up a 2013 Chevy Tahoe, a gift from the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office. The Tahoe will serve as the canine vehicle.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.