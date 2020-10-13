Lumberton police identify victim of Monday shooting

October 13, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Police here have released the identity of the victim of a shooting incident that occurred Monday evening at Spruce Street and Swann Drive.

The victim has been identified as Derrick Maurice Sheridan, 37. His last known address was Bryant Street in Lumberton, according to the police department.

“Few details are known as to the exact events leading up to the shooting at this time. Investigators are working hard to identify witnesses that may have needed information,” a police statement reads in part.

The police department had no update on Sheridan’s condition as of Tuesday morning. Sheridan was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center for initial treatment of his injuries after the shooting that took place about 6 p.m. Monday. Sheridan was then transferred to an undisclosed hospital for further treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845 and ask to speak with Detective David Williford.