Lumberton police identify victim of Monday shooting

LUMBERTON — Pastors are invited to participate in the Ministers for Justice group, which meets monthly to discus racial issues and unity in the Robeson County.

Meetings, which take place at the Robeson County Church and Community Center, are designed to help pastors of various races relay the message of unity “from the pulpits to the pews,” said Rev. Derek McNair, pastor of First Missionary Baptist Church in Red Springs.

Nine pastors currently participate in the group, which meets at the Center at 4 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month. The Center is located at 600 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton.

McNair said has participated in the discussions since August, and has gained a perspective he hopes to share with others.

“I learned so much about my Native and Caucasian brothers and sisters in one meeting,” he said.

The discussions help pastors dig deep into the experiences and differences between the people of other races who are in attendance. The pastors hope to take from the discussions a better understand of others and spread the message of unity so “racial tension” in the county can decrease, he said.

“I think it’s extremely important for us to come together and meet and talk about our different experiences so you can better understand your brother and sister,” McNair said.

“This is a pivotal moment for anyone,” he added.

The effort is the brainchild of the Rev. Leslie Sessoms, a youth minister at Godwin Heights Baptist Church.

Sessoms was moved 14 years ago when her church reconnected with Rowland-Norment Elementary School and welcomed more children and more races into the primarily white church, she said. The reconnection brought with it a few challenges.

The church later conducted a study during which church members discussed the history of racism, and how some people used the Bible to support it. The study ended with trips to the Civil Rights Museum and Ebenezer Church in Atlanta, she said.

As she pursued her doctor’s degree in ministry from Campbell University, she immersed herself in research “to help congregations reach across racial divides.” Her research included working with children in the community.

After the death of George Floyd in May, she attended a June 18 meeting to address race relations with county leaders, an effort organized by Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. That meeting led to her taking part in the Juneteenth March to the county courthouse.

“When I looked around me that day, I was saddened to see that I was the only Caucasian minister who came out to celebrate with my brothers and sisters,” Sessoms said. “I was saddened, but I understood too because prior to my study, I too, would not have known the importance of this date in history.”

After that experience, she decided to invite other county ministers to stand with her against injustice.

“My faith compels me to work for justice. It is what Jesus would do. He walked alongside the marginalized, the oppressed. Once your eyes are opened to the inequalities that continue to exist, you have to do something,” Sessoms said.

“I can’t be silent. I still have much to learn, but I want to be an ally to my brothers and sisters who have been suffering for so long. I want them to know I see them, I hear them, I am listening, and I am willing to do the hard work,” she added.

That vision is shared by Brianna Goodwin, RCCCC’s assistant director for Operations, who agreed to host the effort after speaking with Sessoms. Her agreement and several telephone calls to other local pastors led to the first Ministers for Justice meeting on July 23.

“I am thrilled to see this vision I had come to life for the betterment of Robeson County,” Goodwin said.

“For years I have witnessed a heartbreaking divide between the people of our county on the basis of race and wanted to foster an opportunity to us to realize that we all have the same goals and they are best reached when we work together and stand up for our brothers and sisters. In our community, when one of us bleeds, we all bleed,” she added.

For information on how to get involved, contact Sessoms by email at lhsessoms@nc.rr.com.