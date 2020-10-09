St. Pauls commissioners OK seeking grant to fund wastewater treatment plant relocation

ST. PAULS — The Board of Commissioners here approved on Thursday applying for a Community Development Block Grant from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality to help pay for the relocation of the town’s wastewater treatment plant.

Approval came after David Honeycutt, a project manager with engineering services company McGill Associates, laid out the proposed project during the board’s regular monthly meeting.

The existing facility, which is more than 50 years old, has been flooded multiple times. It sits in the 100-year flood plain of Big Marsh Swamp.

The grant, which would not exceed $2 million, would fund project costs, including construction, environmental review, engineering design, construction administration and observation, legal activities, surveying and grant administration, Honeycutt said.

The city’s application must be submitted by Nov. 23. Honeycutt anticipates a decision from the state on whether or not the grant will be approved by late February or early March.

“It’s wonderful to know we look to be in a good standing to receive this funding,” Commissioner Jerry Quick said.

The town also was granted a $1.6 million low-interest loan Tuesday from the Local Government Commission to fund a project to improve the town’s sewer lines, interim Town Administrator Debra McNeill said.

Of the total amount, $1.1 million is a 20-year loan at 0% interest. The remaining $500,000 is principal forgiveness grant money.

The project will be bid out in mid- to late November, McNeill said.

“The LGC looks at your finances, and they have to be in a spot where (the LGC) wants them to be for them to loan you the money, so we finally got that sweet spot where we can get that loan from them,” McNeill said after the meeting.

“This wasn’t something that just happened Tuesday; it was preparation,” Mayor Elbert Gibson said.

In other financial business, an additional $22,845 was added to the town’s Emergency Watershed Protection Grant to fund a debris removal project in Gumbo Branch.

The additional funding was leftover money from the North Carolina Department of Agriculture that was added to the existing grant, Honeycutt said.

“We’re trying to open up Gumbo Branch, where the trees have grown over the years, and we’re just trying to get those ditches and stuff cleaned out to get the water flowing better, so we’re not in another (Hurricane) Matthew situation like four years ago,” McNeill said.

In other business, the commissioners unanimously approved limited door-to-door trick-or-treating in town on Halloween.

The town is asking for participating residents to put candy for each child in a small bag, so the trick-or-treaters can grab the individual bags instead of putting their hands into a bucket of candy, thus avoiding as much physical contact as possible. This process was suggested by Mayor Pro Tem Evans Jackson, who said he had noticed most municipalities aren’t allowing door-to-door trick-or-treating, but those who are have asked the same of their residents.

“I personally don’t see a problem with it, because if people want to participate they’ll cut their lights on and participate, and if they don’t they’ll close the doors and stay inside,” Gibson said.

During the discussion, Commissioner John Gadauskas Jr. said he had no problem with the door-to-door trick-or-treating, but was against any kind of organized event in the town.

Police Chief Stephen Dollinger reported the following to the board:

— A county task force, which Dollinger started, resulted in 11 arrests on various drug offenses and one wanted person being found Friday in Pembroke.

— A Highway Safety Grant, given for DWI enforcement, allowed the police department to procure two new radar devices, two thermal printers and two boxes of paper, totaling about $5,200 worth of equipment.

— The department has begun a food drive, with drop-off sites at Piggly Wiggly, Walmart, Dollar General, First Bank and Fresh Foods, to collect food and toys. The department will deliver the items to people in need the Sundays before Thanksgiving and Christmas. Food Lion has donated to the drive, and the United Way has given $500.

— The potential of a department cadet program has received good community feedback. Dollinger is planning a meeting in December with interested teens and their parents, and hopes to have the program up and running around the new year.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]