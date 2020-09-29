Crime report

September 29, 2020 Robesonian News

The following break-ins were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Victoria Chavis, Pearsall Road, Red Springs; Nicole Lowery, Reservation Road, Shannon; Victoria Hayes, Pinewood Road, Fairmont; Laura Overstreet, Roberts Road, Lumberton; and Claude Floyd, South Broadridge Road, Orrum.

The following thefts were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Connie Jacobs, Tuscarora Nation Road, Maxton; and Daphine Evans, Byrd Road, Fairmont.

Ranulfo Mendoza, of Carthage Road in Lumberton, reported Monday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into a vehicle while it was parked at his residence.

Jean Buissereth, of Shaw Avenue in Lumberton, reported Monday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into her home.

Tressa Carter, of Franklin Avenue in Lumberton, reported Monday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into her home.

Joanne Shultz, of North Chestnut Street in Lumberton, reported Monday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into her residence.