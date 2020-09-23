Lara Trump leads Women for Trump tour stop in Lumberton

September 23, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
Lara Trump, wife of President Donald Trump’s son Eric, speaks Wednesday at Adelio’s Restaurant in Lumberton during a Women for Trump stop. With Trump are internet personalities Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway and Rochelle “Silk” Richardson. Courtesy photo | Bo Biggs

LUMBERTON — A member of the President Donald Trump family made a brief, and unexpected, stop Wednesday at a local restaurant.

Lara Trump, wife of presidential son Eric Trump, brought the nationwide Women for Trump tour to Adelio’s Restaurant on West Third Street. With her came internet personalities Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway and Rochelle “Silk” Richardson.

The visit even took the Robeson County Republican Party by surprise.

“Honestly, we didn’t know until the last minute. The local Trump coordinator received word yesterday. Didn’t even know the time until just hours before she arrived,” said Phillip Stephens, party chairman.

The surprise was caused in part by the security aspects of protecting a member of the first family.

“Sometimes it gets complex when Secret Service security measures are involved,” Stephens said.

During the brief stop at Adelio’s, Lara Trump spoke to a group of President Trump supporters and volunteers and members of the Lumberton Area Chamber of Commerce. The primary message they heard was the need to get voters to the polls.

Also shared with the people in the restaurant was the Women for Trump message and mission.

According to the organization’s website, that is empowering “women to re-elect President Donald J. Trump by sharing their experiences and successes during the Trump administration. Re-electing the President ensures greater economic opportunity for women, safer communities for our families, and commonsense healthcare policies for generations to come.”

Hardaway and Richardson are on the Women for Trump Advisory Board.

“We’re always excited for members to the Trump Family to make a stop in Robeson,” Stephens said. “Just weeks ago Donald Trump Jr. made Robeson County stops, flying into the Lumberton Municipal Airport. Now this week Lara Trump.”