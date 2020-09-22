Tribal Election Board certifies election candidates, declares 2 winners

PEMBROKE — The Lumbee Tribe already has two winners in the November Tribal Council election.
When the tribe’s Election Board certified candidates it declared District 2 incumbent Sharon Hunt and District 7 incumbent Alvin Mercer victors because they were unopposed in their re-election bids.
So when voters go to the polls Nov. 10 they will be casting ballots to fill one seat each in Tribal Council districts 3, 5, 6, 11 and 12.
The certified District 3 candidates are incumbent James B. Hunt and challengers Lesaundri Hunt and Harold Smith. Robie Goins and Carrington Locklear are the District 5 candidates.
Richard Jones and Mikah Oxendine are the certified candidates in the race for the District 6 Tribal Council seat. Christopher Carter and Chocajuana Oxendine are the District 11 candidates.
Four candidates were certified to run for the District 12 seat. They are Katina Brayboy, Micheal Chavis II, Jerry Newman and Annie Taylor.
Tribal Council District 2 covers Back Swamp, Fairmont 1&2 and Smyrna. District 3 includes West Howellsville and all voting precincts in Lumberton. District 5 includes Oxendine and Prospect; District 6, Raft Swamp and North Pembroke; District 7, South Pembroke and Union; District 11, Hoke County; and District 12, Scotland County, Maxton and Alfordsville.
The tribal Election Board has established the voting sites for the districts in which there are contested races.
The District 3 sites are Lumberton National Guard Armory, 4502 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton; Soaring Eagle Community Building, 442 Norment Road in Lumberton; and Barker Ten Mile Community Building, 4823 Barker Ten Mile Road in Lumberton.
Votes can be cast in District 5 at the Cherokee Community Building, 5739 Oxendine School Road in Maxton, and the Two Streams Community Building, 16 Rosie’s Drive in Maxton.
The District 6 polling sites are O.P. Owens Agriculture Center, 455 Caton Road in Lumberton, and Pembroke Courthouse, 707 Union Chapel Road, Building A in Pembroke.
In District 11 the polling sites are Hawkeye Sands Apartments, 5385 Red Springs Road in Red Springs, and Hawkeye Boys and Girls Club, 3066 Blue Springs Road in Red Springs.
There are three voting sites in District 12. They are Queheel Fire Department, 108 East Rockingham Road in Maxton, Evans Volunteer Fire Department, 3440 Elrod Road in Maxton, the Commons Area of Lumbee Heritage Elders Court, 16220 Lumbee Heritage Land in Laurinburg.
Polls will be open Nov. 10 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Tribal members can vote using an absentee ballot. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. Oct. 9. Absentee ballot signatures will be verified 5 p.m. Nov. 6. The deadline for absentee ballots to be received by the Election Board is 5 p.m. Nov. 6, and ballots will be counted 1 p.m. Nov. 10.
Candidates receiving the most votes will be declared the winners. Ties will be determined by a toss of a coin. An automatic recount will take place if the margin of victory is less than 1%. All other recounts will be at the Election Board’s discretion upon receiving a written request from a candidate.
An appeal of voting results must be filed with the Election Board within five working days of election certification.
There will be no One-Stop voting. Tribal enrollment books will be closed Oct. 9.