NFIB North Carolina PAC endorses Britt, Jones in 2020 election

September 21, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
<p>Britt</p>

Britt

<p>Jones</p>

Jones

RALEIGH — Two state lawmakers who represent all or part of Robeson County and are seeking re-election have been endorsed by a statewide small-business advocacy organization.

The NFIB North Carolina PAC announced Monday they are backing Sen. Danny Britt Jr. and Rep. Brenden Jones, both Republicans. Britt, a Lumberton resident, represents Senate District 13, which includes all of Robeson County. Jones, of Tabor City, represents House District 46, which includes part of Robeson County. They are two of 66 House and 30 Senate candidates in the Nov. 3 general election the PAC has chosen to endorse.

“Our members support the candidates who support small business,” NFIB State Director Gregg Thompson said. “These individuals either have a proven track record of standing up for small businesses or have shown they will promote a positive business environment for North Carolina’s job creators.”

The NFIB North Carolina PAC’s endorsement is important to these campaigns, according to information from the PAC. Small-business owners and their employees vote in high numbers and are known for actively recruiting friends, family members and acquaintances to go to the polls. Political support by the National Federation of Independent Business is based on the candidates’ positions and records on key small-business issues.

To learn more about NFIB in North Carolina, visit www.NFIB.com/NC and follow @NFIB_NC on Twitter.