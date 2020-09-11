Virus cases in Robeson County drop by half from week to week

Staff report
LUMBERTON — The number of new COVID-19 cases reported this week in Robeson County was less than half those recorded the previous week, but there were four more virus-related deaths, according to the Robeson County Health Department.

As of the last count provided Friday by the Health Department, 223 cases of the novel coronavirus were reported since Sept. 4, down from 475 the previous week. This brings the county’s total of cases reported since the pandemic started to 4,037, of which 66 have resulted in death.

The four deaths are the most in the county in a one-week span since the pandemic began. Two of the four deaths were individuals under age 40, said Bill Smith, Health Department director.

A common cause of local cases has been in-person religious services, he said. Several local churches have resumed in-person services without regard to masking, distancing or number of participants, leading to virus clusters.

Some of the individuals live outside the county, so they are not always included in the county’s case count, he said.

“As a rule of thumb, if the church recording is listing people who are on the prayer list due to COVID-19, have had infected individuals attend in-person services and the church has made no effort to prevent the spreading, then this would be an excellent opportunity to go back to online or parking lot services,” Smith said.

Southeastern Health reported that as of 11 a.m. Friday 24 patients were in isolation at Southeastern Regional Medical Center because of COVID-19, and 20 employees were in quarantine.

The University of North Carolina at Pembroke reported 38 active cases among students, five among faculty and four among subcontractors, as of 5 p.m. Friday. Cases at the school have been on the decline since a high of 93 active cases among students was reported Aug. 31.

In total, 207 students, 10 faculty and eight subcontractors have had confirmed cases.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 8,032 new cases over the past seven days as of noon Friday, bringing the statewide total since the pandemic began to 182,286 cases, of which 3,023 resulted in death. There were 102 virus-related deaths reported in the previous seven days.