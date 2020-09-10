Crime report

September 10, 2020 Robesonian News 0

The following break-ins were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Jamie Jacobs, Wildwood Drive, Parkton; Neh Hamadell, N.C. 710 North, Red Springs; Kowanna Jacobs, Bunk Drive, Lumberton; and Jose Ramirez, Martinez Drive, Red Springs.

The following thefts were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Union Chapel Road, Pembroke; Dallas Richardson, Old Whiteville Road, Lumberton; Chamberlain Oxendine, Beam Road, Lumberton; and Barbara Burnette, Nantucket Road, Shannon.

Tedrick Locklear reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an armed robbery that occurred on Alamac Village Drive in Lumberton.

The following people reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that they were victims of assaults by someone with a weapon:

Timothy Suggs, Union Chapel Road, Pembroke; and Kegan Scott, Fancy Drive, Maxton.